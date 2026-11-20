More than a dozen women who work or previously worked for San Diego's Lifeguard Division have described experiences of gender discrimination, sexual harassment and alleged retaliation in an internal city investigation, according to reports.

The 16-page report, prepared by the City of San Diego's Equal Employment Investigations Office, drew on interviews and written accounts from 18 current and former employees. Investigators said the findings pointed to systemic and systematic violations of the city's equal employment policies involving the treatment of women by colleagues and supervisors.

Women Say They Had To Work Harder To Earn Respect

One female lifeguard told investigators she felt compelled to outperform male colleagues simply to receive the same professional recognition. 'I felt like I have to work twice as hard to be half as good. I had to prove myself to the men,' she said in the interview, emphasising how she had to put in considerably more effort to demonstrate her abilities.

'When you are the only women, you feel othered, perceived more than your male coworkers. There is a need to prove yourself more and show that you are more physically capable, to outperform everyone in order to get the basic respect from men,' one of the women shared.

Other women said they were frequently excluded from conversations and left feeling isolated at work. Some reported that male colleagues avoided speaking to them, even when they worked alongside each other.

'It's the feeling you have when you walk in the room and the conversation stops. I went weeks without any male coworkers talking to me. It seems like it isn't a big deal, but it eats away at you,' another female lifeguard said, according to the report.

Harassment Reportedly Extended Beyond the Workplace

The investigation also documented accounts of inappropriate behaviour by colleagues and members of the public. Women described receiving unwanted sexual attention, hearing remarks about their bodies and being subjected to unwelcome advances while performing their duties. Some also reported inappropriate sexual conduct involving male colleagues. These accounts contributed to concerns about the department's working environment.

One particularly troubling account involved a lifeguard who said a male colleague approached her while she was working and made unwanted advances. After she reported the incident to a supervisor, she said the response focused on whether she should change her swimsuit rather than addressing the man's behaviour. The report also described concerns about inadequate support when women experienced harassment from members of the public.

Complaints Allegedly Led to Retaliation

Several women told investigators they were reluctant to speak about their experiences because they feared professional consequences. The watchdog noted that witnesses had expressed considerable anxiety about participating, citing previous instances in which women were allegedly penalised after reporting sexual harassment. Their identities were withheld from the published document.

The report also raised concerns about female supervisors who allegedly reinforced unequal treatment rather than supporting colleagues who experienced discrimination. Some women said they were dismissed as overly sensitive when they challenged inappropriate behaviour, creating an environment in which speaking up could make their working relationships more difficult.

The investigation has prompted calls for accountability from San Diego officials. City Councilmember Marni Von Wilpert, who chairs the Public Safety Committee, said she was deeply troubled by the accounts and called for meaningful action to protect female employees. She also requested an update from Lifeguard Services Chief Daniel Orloff on the department's response.

A spokesperson for the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said the agency had taken immediate action after learning about the investigation's findings. The department also said it was continuing to examine the allegations and concerns raised by the report.