Britain is heading for its hottest June day on record, and one of its most expensive.

A Red Extreme Heat Warning from the Met Office, the highest alert it issues, covers central and southern England and Wales for 24 and 25 June 2026, with temperatures forecast to reach 38°C. Employers are already moving start times, sending staff home, and shifting heavy work to dawn.

What the Heat Actually Costs

Put a number on a sweltering office, and it is larger than most bosses assume. Hot days cost the UK economy around £1.2B a year in lost productivity, according to Office for National Statistics modelling, with the worst single year reaching a £5.3B hit to gross value added in 2020, roughly 0.2% of GDP that year. That loss is not abstract. It is orders not packed, deliveries delayed, and shifts cut short.

The reason Britain pays more than hotter countries is simple. Homes, offices, and trains here were built to trap warmth, not shed it. When the mercury climbs, the whole system runs slow.

The Legal Gap Employers Are Navigating

Here is what surprises people. There is no maximum workplace temperature in UK law. The Workplace (Health, Safety and Welfare) Regulations 1992 require only that indoor temperatures be 'reasonable', a word doing a lot of heavy lifting at 38°C, according to Health and Safety Executive guidance.

That leaves each firm to decide for itself. The HSE's John Rowe warned that hotter summers could hit 'everything from the health of workers to productivity on construction sites,' urging employers to assess the risk rather than wait.

Unions urge employers to keep workers safe during ‘red alert’ heatwave.



Calls for a maximum working temperature from @The_TUC and a range of trade unions: https://t.co/oBWWC5dQCC pic.twitter.com/wpjz3zV8Su — Institute of Employment Rights (@IERUK) June 24, 2026

The pressure for a hard rule is coming from the government's own advisers. In its May 2026 report, 'A Well-Adapted UK,' the Climate Change Committee urged ministers to set maximum workplace temperature regulations and to roll out air conditioning in hospitals, care homes, schools, and prisons. The government said it would consider the advice. None of it is law yet, which is why, for now, adjusting the working day is the main tool firms have.

Read more Your Next Pay Rise Could Feel Like A Pay Cut: UK Employers Expect Smaller Pay Rises Next Year Your Next Pay Rise Could Feel Like A Pay Cut: UK Employers Expect Smaller Pay Rises Next Year

Why the Clock Is Moving, Not Just the Thermostat

Changing hours is not a gimmick. London School of Economics research found that shifting work away from the early afternoon, a southern-European style split shift starting early and pausing through the hottest hours, is one of the most effective ways to claw back heat losses without burning more electricity on air conditioning.

That is why building sites are starting before dawn, and some offices are letting staff work from home or leave early. The Trades Union Congress wants the choice taken out of employers' hands, pressing for a legal maximum of 30°C indoors, or 27°C for strenuous work. More than 1,300 people have signed up to a 'heat strike' organised by unions and climate campaigners.

The Commute Breaks First

Even a perfectly run workplace cannot fix the journey in. Great Western Railway has warned of fewer trains and longer times during the hottest part of each day, because steel rails expand in extreme heat and trains must slow to avoid buckling. A late, packed, sweltering carriage is lost working time before anyone reaches a desk.

The pressure shows in health data, too. NHS England logged a record 2.45 million A&E attendances in May 2026, the highest ever for that month. Staff off sick and slowed down is a cost employers absorb, whether or not they planned for it.

Britain has now had record heat in May and June of the same year. The thermostat is making a point that payrolls are being forced to answer.