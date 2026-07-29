Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy used a high‑profile visit to Washington to offer condolences to US President Donald Trump over the death of Senator Lindsey Graham and to discuss a proposed deal that would let Ukraine produce Patriot missile interceptors under US licence, potentially reshaping the country's air-defence capabilities.

The meeting at the White House came just hours before Graham's funeral, where Trump, Zelenskyy and other world leaders gathered to honour the late South Carolina Republican.

Graham had been one of Ukraine's strongest allies in Washington, frequently lobbying for tougher sanctions on Russia and increased military aid. In a message posted on X, Zelenskyy described Graham as 'a true defender of freedom' whose efforts had helped bring peace closer, while extending sympathy to Trump, Graham's family and the American people.

Beyond the condolences, the White House talks carried strategic significance.

Zelenskyy and Trump discussed a proposed agreement that would allow Ukraine to produce Patriot missile interceptors under US licence, a move that could strengthen Kyiv's ability to defend itself against Russia's missile and drone attacks while reducing its long-term dependence on foreign supplies.

A good meeting with President Trump @POTUS at the Oval Office. Thank you for everything we do together to protect the lives of Ukrainians and advance peace. First and foremost, I offered President Trump our condolences on the passing of Lindsey Graham. He was a true friend of… pic.twitter.com/56yoaeqb2B — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) July 28, 2026

Zelenskyy Pays Tribute to One of Ukraine's Strongest Allies

Shortly before meeting Trump, Zelenskyy publicly honoured Graham's legacy, describing the senator as one of Ukraine's most steadfast supporters since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in 2022.

In his statement, the Ukrainian leader recalled Graham's repeated visits to Ukraine and said the senator consistently backed initiatives aimed at strengthening Kyiv's security and bringing an end to the war.

Zelenskyy wrote that America and the wider world had lost 'a determined leader' and stressed that Graham's commitment to freedom would not be forgotten.

Graham had become one of the most influential Republican voices advocating continued US support for Ukraine, often using his close relationship with Trump to push for military assistance and sanctions against Moscow.

His death has prompted concerns in Kyiv that replacing such an advocate inside the Republican Party will not be easy.

Patriot Missile Agreement Emerges as Centrepiece of White House Talks

While Graham's passing framed the visit, defence cooperation dominated the Oval Office discussions.

Following the meeting, Zelenskyy said he and Trump held 'a good meeting' focused on expanding strategic cooperation. Central to those discussions was a proposal allowing Ukraine to manufacture Patriot interceptor missiles under licence from the United States.

The leaders also explored additional defence initiatives and ways to maintain close communication between their respective teams.

For Ukraine, the agreement could prove important. Patriot systems are among the few air-defence platforms capable of intercepting Russian ballistic missiles.

As Russia has intensified strikes on Ukrainian cities and infrastructure, Kyiv has warned that interceptor shortages threaten civilian safety. Domestic production could shorten supply chains and provide Ukraine with greater resilience as the war continues.

A Sign of Warmer Trump-Zelenskyy Relations

The Washington meeting also highlighted a shift in relations between Trump and Zelenskyy.

Earlier in Trump's second term, ties between the two leaders appeared strained. Recent meetings, including discussions during the NATO summit, have signalled a more constructive relationship.

Trump has increasingly praised Ukraine's battlefield resilience and expressed support for expanding its domestic defence industry rather than relying solely on direct US weapons transfers.

That evolving relationship may help explain why the Patriot production proposal has gained momentum. Rather than committing to unlimited future deliveries, licensing Ukrainian production offers Washington a way to bolster Kyiv's defences while encouraging greater self-sufficiency.

Why the Meeting Matters Beyond One Funeral

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Although Lindsey Graham's funeral provided the immediate backdrop, the White House meeting carried implications extending beyond a day of remembrance.

Ukraine faces continued Russian missile attacks, uncertainty over future Western assistance and efforts to revive peace negotiations.

At the same time, Washington is balancing domestic political pressures with its long-term approach to the conflict.

By combining a tribute to one of Ukraine's closest congressional allies with negotiations over Patriot missile production, Zelenskyy underlined how diplomacy and defence are closely connected. The visit served both as a farewell to a senator who backed Ukraine's cause and as an effort to secure the next phase of American support.

Whether the Patriot production agreement delivers the protection Kyiv seeks will depend on how quickly it can be implemented. The meeting indicated that, despite the loss of Lindsey Graham, cooperation between Washington and Kyiv remains on the agenda as both governments confront the continuing challenges posed by Russia's war.