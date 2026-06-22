Americans' savings cushion has shrunk to a nerve-jangling low just as household debt has hit a fresh record, and Société Générale is warning that the combination leaves the US economy far more exposed than it looks. The bank says consumers are borrowing and spending against a backdrop of weaker income growth, a setup that could turn ugly if the AI-fuelled market rally loses steam.

The Death of Savings in a Debt-Laden Economy

The latest warning from Société Générale lands against a very awkward macro backdrop. Total liabilities among US households climbed to a record $19.9 trillion at the end of the first quarter, according to Federal Reserve data while the personal saving rate slipped to 2.6% in April, near its lowest level on record.

The US consumer still carries the economy on its back. Consumer spending accounts for around 70% of US GDP, according to Boston Fed analysis referenced in the report, so even a modest shift in spending behaviour can ripple fast through growth, retail sales and hiring. If households stop leaning on credit and start rebuilding savings, the whole machine has less juice.

Société Générale strategist Albert Edwards argues the pattern may reflect the so-called wealth effect, where people spend more when rising stocks and house prices make them feel richer on paper.

With markets soaring on enthusiasm for artificial intelligence, that theory is doing a lot of heavy lifting right now, perhaps too much. The trade is red-hot again, but it is also doing a bit of the economy's structural support work for it, which is a little wild when you stop and think about it.

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The Death of Savings Meets Falling Income

The news came after the report also pointed to softer income growth. Personal income excluding transfers fell to $16.5 trillion in April, around $200 billion below its 2025 peak, according to the figures cited by Société Générale. Edwards did not dress it up. 'The US consumer currently resembles the Wile E. Coyote character, running off the cliff and suspended in thin air briefly, before collapsing,' he said.

'It doesn't take a Fed PhD economist to tell us that if the US saving ratio stops falling, consumer spending will grow in line with income, which is falling. And woe betide the economy if the saving ratio actually rises back to more normal levels,' he added.

If people are spending because asset prices make them feel wealthier, then the story stops being about wages and starts being about market confidence. And that is a much shakier foundation than a lot of investors seem willing to admit.

Why the Debt Story Matters Now

Edwards also flagged a more technical warning sign, the declining efficiency of debt in generating growth. Bespoke Investment's analysis, said the credit intensity of GDP rose to 3.73 last year, meaning more debt was needed to produce each unit of growth than at any point in at least seven decades.

The problem for policymakers is that debt can keep the party going for a while. Households borrow, spend, feel fine, and the data looks decent. But if the spending is being propped up by balance-sheet optimism, not income, then a market stumble could force a much sharper turn in behaviour than economists would like to see.

Edwards said the risk becomes more acute if investors start doubting the 'pot of gold at the end of the AI rainbow.' It is pointing to a market in which equity gains, household sentiment and consumer spending are increasingly tangled together. If one of those threads snaps, the others may not hold for long.

What Happens if the Cushion Vanishes

The uncomfortable truth is that a 2.6% saving rate leaves very little room for error. It means households have less spare cash to absorb higher prices, softer income or a stock market wobble. It also means that when Americans do pull back, the effect on the wider economy can be immediate.

That is why Société Générale's warning has landed with a thud. It is not just about debt being high, or savings being low, on their own. It is about the two moving in opposite directions at the same time, while the consumer remains the main engine of growth.

If that engine starts spluttering, the fallout will not be confined to one data release. It will show up in spending, sentiment and probably a few very nervous boardrooms too.