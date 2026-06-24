YouTube has settled a lawsuit brought by a 16-year-old boy who claimed the platform harmed his mental health, in a move that comes just weeks before a second California trial over the role of social media in the youth mental health crisis.

The case was brought by a Florida minor identified in court as R.K.C., who alleged that he became addicted to social media after starting to use it at about eight years old. According to court filings, that addiction led to lost sleep as well as depression and anxiety.

The settlement terms were not disclosed, but the timing of the agreement has already drawn attention because the case had been due to test claims that major social media platforms were deliberately designed to keep young users hooked. While YouTube has now exited the case, the lawsuit is still set to proceed in July against Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok, with the broader legal battle over social media addiction continuing to build across courts in California and beyond.

Three other social media companies are still heading for trial

The lawsuit named four defendants: YouTube, Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok. On Tuesday, lawyers for the plaintiff said YouTube had settled the case, while the remaining three companies are still scheduled to face trial in July. The trial is due to begin on 27 July in California state court and is set to become the second such case in the state to examine claims from individuals who say they were harmed by social media platforms designed to be addictive.

Google spokesperson Jose Castaneda confirmed the settlement in a statement, saying the lawsuit had been amicably resolved. He added: 'Our focus remains on building age-appropriate products and parental controls that deliver on that promise.'

The plaintiff's lawyers, John Morgan and Emily Jeffcott, took a very different tone in their own response. In a statement, they said: 'YouTube's decision to resolve this case before having to face a jury speaks for itself.' They added that they would continue pursuing the wider fight against social media companies, saying: 'We will continue fighting on behalf of all those affected by social media addiction to bring these companies to justice and compel them to prioritise the safety of their young users over their bottom lines.'

According to court filings, R.K.C. began using social media when he was around eight years old and later became addicted to it. The filings say the addiction caused him to lose sleep and suffer from depression and anxiety. His case is part of a much larger wave of litigation that argues social media companies knowingly built products in ways that kept children and teenagers engaged for long periods, despite the risks that could come with that.

The companies have denied those allegations and have said they take extensive steps to protect teens and younger users on their platforms. Even so, the settlement with YouTube means another major case involving claims about youth addiction and mental health will now move forward without one of its original defendants, while pressure remains on the companies still left in the suit.

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The larger legal fight over social media addiction

The lawsuit brought by R.K.C. is far from an isolated case. More than 3,300 addiction-related lawsuits against social media companies are currently pending in California state court, while another 2,600 cases are pending in California federal court. Those federal cases have been brought not only by individuals, but also by school districts, municipalities, and states.

The first California state court trial on these issues ended in March. That case involved a woman who said she became addicted to YouTube and Instagram at a young age because of the platforms' attention-grabbing design. A jury found both companies negligent and ordered Meta to pay $4.2 million, which is about £3.1 million, in damages, and Google to pay $1.8 million, about £1.3 million. Earlier this month, a judge rejected the companies' attempt to have that verdict set aside.

There has already been movement in federal court as well. The first federal trial had been due to begin in June in a lawsuit brought by a Kentucky school district against Meta, Snap, TikTok, and YouTube. However, all four companies settled before trial, paying the district a combined $27 million, or roughly £20 million.

The legal pressure is not limited to California. Nearly every state in the US has filed lawsuits in its own courts against the companies, accusing them of misrepresenting the safety of their platforms for younger users and of designing products that addict children. In the first of those state lawsuits to reach trial, a jury in New Mexico ordered Meta to pay the state $375 million, about £278 million, after finding that the company misrepresented the safety of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. A judge is still considering whether Meta should also be ordered to make changes to its platforms as part of a separate phase of that case.

More trials are on the horizon. Meta is due to face a trial next month in a lawsuit brought by Tennessee. In August, a federal trial involving combined claims from multiple states is also set to go ahead against Meta. So while YouTube's settlement removes one defendant from the Florida teenager's case, it does little to slow the much wider legal campaign now confronting the biggest names in social media.