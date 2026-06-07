Bonnie Blue has defended plans for a 'golden baby shower' in London on 6 June, insisting the explicit stunt carried out while she is pregnant will make her future child's life 'difficult' but ultimately worth it because of the money she earns. The 27-year-old adult star from Nottinghamshire, whose real name is Tia Billinger, told the Daily Star she will invite paying members of the public to urinate on her and have sex with her on camera while her baby bump is 'on full show.'

The mounting controversy surrounds Bonnie's decision to incorporate her pregnancy into her adult content, documenting it for fans and promising ever more extreme scenes. For those who have not followed her, she has built a lucrative online following from explicit fetish material and says the unborn child has already become part of the brand. She has repeatedly argued that the financial upside of that decision will outweigh any stigma her son or daughter might face later.

> Be Bonnie Blue (Tia Emma Billinger)

> Divorced her husband at 21

> Quit her boring 9-5 recruitment job

> Rebranded herself as Bonnie Blue

> Slept with 1,057 men in 24 hours

> Targeted 18-19 year old students

> Hosted gangbangs during school leavers’ week

> Offered to pay the… pic.twitter.com/98QrWUzmlo — 𓆩♡𓆪 (@Celebrityhaze) June 6, 2026

Bonnie's 'Golden Baby Shower' and What She Says Will Happen

Bonnie casts the 'golden baby shower' as a deliberate twist on a conventional baby shower. 'Most pregnant people have a baby shower. Instead, I'm going to have a golden shower,' she told the paper, using the well-known fetish term for being urinated on.

Read more 'Chasing Money, Not Morals': Adult Star Bonnie Blue Drops Brutally Honest Confession Ahead of 'Disgusting' Stunt 'Chasing Money, Not Morals': Adult Star Bonnie Blue Drops Brutally Honest Confession Ahead of 'Disgusting' Stunt

She says the event will be filmed in London, which she described as her 'go to spot,' and will feature members of the public who are willing to pay to take part. 'The fans have been included in the pregnancy from the start so it only makes sense to continue throughout the pregnancy,' she said.

When pressed on whether the scenes might have been pre-recorded before she conceived, Bonnie insisted the stunt is genuine and scheduled for this weekend. 'My baby bump will be on full show this weekend,' she claimed, framing the visibility of her pregnancy as a selling point rather than something to conceal.

Asked how many men were expected to participate, she admitted she had no firm number. 'Obviously, urinating is more of a fetish. So it is not going to appeal to everyone. The numbers are always so varied. It depends on who is horny that day,' she said, in a line that underlines how transactional and unpredictable she accepts the set-up to be.

Nothing in her account has been independently verified. There is no external confirmation of how the event will be run, who will attend or whether any safeguards are in place, so all such details should be treated with caution.

Bonnie Blue is turning her baby shower into a public golden shower.



The adult star is inviting people to join in - she’ll be having sex with attendees while mixing baby shower games with “other fluids.”



"Yes, this is my body and I choose this," she defended herself. Do you… pic.twitter.com/cbMpLmZL0d — 𓆩♡𓆪 (@Celebrityhaze) June 6, 2026

How Bonnie Plans to Justify It to Her Child

The most striking part of Bonnie Blue's explanation is not the stunt itself but the calm way she talks about one day sitting down with her child and walking them through it.

She told the Daily Star she intends to be 'very transparent' about her work, including the 'golden baby shower,' when her son or daughter is old enough to understand. 'This is what I do. This is what I do to have fun. This is what I do to earn my money,' she said, suggesting there will be no attempt to bury the material or rewrite history.

More than once, she framed the entire enterprise as a trade-off: social judgement in exchange for wealth and comfort. 'This is what I do to provide you a nice lifestyle,' she continued. 'I much prefer to be explaining why my child is on a private jet rather than explaining why their bike has been stolen out of the front garden and they have barbed wire on their fence.'

In that remark there is an unmistakable contempt for what she calls 'this s*** UK life' — a phrase that will grate on anyone already struggling with low wages and rising bills. But it is also revealing of her worldview. Risking long-term embarrassment for her child is, in her eyes, preferable to raising them with financial insecurity.

Child's Future 'Difficult' But a Price Bonnie Is Willing to Pay

When Bonnie was asked directly whether the stunt would damage her child's life, she did not try to deny it. 'It definitely will be difficult but I think nowadays everyone gets picked on,' she said. In other words, she appears to see bullying and online cruelty as inevitable, whatever parents do.

She argues that what she can offer will soften the blow. 'Everyone has a difficult journey for one reason or another. I can provide them with the best healthcare, a life where they don't have to work, they can travel the world and make memories,' she said. 'That is much better even if they take a bit of judgement as opposed to living this s*** UK life.'

Her language about other families in Britain was even harsher. 'You don't have to go far in the UK to see the state of some families. The kids that have dirty clothes on, the kids that can't have a full meal and parents who hair extensions but their kids look like tramps,' she said. 'While they still have kids, I'm going to be completely fine with my golden shower.'

No child-protection body, medical professional or regulator is quoted in the original report addressing Bonnie's claims, and there is no suggestion at this stage that any authority has intervened. For now, her plans exist mainly in her own telling, and the question of how her child will feel about it in ten or fifteen years' time hangs unanswered over the whole affair.