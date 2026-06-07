James 'Weston' Higginbotham, a 20-year-old American student from Auburn University, was found dead on Saturday, 1 June, in a mountainous area outside Kyoto, Japan, after a days-long search, with police saying no foul play is suspected but declining to release an official cause of death or further details. His body was discovered at around 2.35pm in the Yamashina district by a volunteer search-and-rescue group, according to Kyoto police and a statement from his family.

The news came after a frantic effort to find the missing student, who vanished on 29 May while on a family holiday. For several days, Japanese authorities, aided by helicopters, search dogs and more than 100 officers, combed wooded slopes on the edge of the city. The Higginbotham family, along with local residents and specialist volunteers, then mounted their own effort in areas they felt had not been fully explored. It was those volunteers, not the state, who finally brought the search to its grim conclusion.

Police have said they do not suspect foul play and will not publicly confirm how Weston died. With no official cause of death released and no further forensic details disclosed, much about his final hours remains unknown and, at this point, unverified. Any speculation about what happened on that mountain path should be treated with caution.

Weston disappeared after what his mother, Nancy Higginbotham, has described as a minor family disagreement over her use of ChatGPT to navigate their trip. Weston, a committed environmentalist, had objected to the energy consumption behind artificial intelligence tools and left to explore Kyoto alone. It was an oddly modern rift, rooted in his concern over the natural resources needed to power the very technology that now dominates so many lives.

Using the Life360 tracking app, his parents watched as their son boarded a train and appeared to visit several shops. When they texted to ask where he was going, his location-sharing suddenly switched off. His mother later told CNN this was 'out of character' and immediately set alarm bells ringing.

CCTV footage later captured Weston walking by himself in Kyoto's Yamashina area on a route leading towards a wooded hiking trail. Given his love of walking and the camera's position near the trailhead, police shifted their focus to the nearby forest on 2 June. A powerful storm with heavy rain and strong winds slammed into the region that night, adding urgency to their fears for his safety in the mountains and making the search more difficult.

Cause of Death Remains Unclear as Search Details Emerge

The 72-hour police operation in the densely forested hills where Weston was last seen ended on Friday, his family said. It involved more than 100 officers, sniffer dogs and helicopters but found no sign of the missing student.

Unwilling to simply wait, the Higginbothams organised their own search the next day, bringing in a private search-and-rescue team and local volunteers to push into pockets of the Yamashina forests that had not yet been examined. It was this civilian effort that finally located Weston's body.

'Our family is heartbroken to share that Weston was found deceased by a volunteer search-and-rescue group in a mountainous area outside of Kyoto. The grief we feel is impossible to put into words,' the family wrote in a social media post. They thanked those who had amplified their appeals and joined the hunt, adding, 'The outpouring of kindness and support has carried us through the darkest days of our lives.'

Our family is heartbroken to share that Weston was found deceased by a volunteer search-and-rescue group in a mountainous area outside of Kyoto. The grief we feel is impossible to put into words. We...

Officials in Kyoto have been notably restrained in public, confirming only that there is no suspicion of foul play and offering no cause of death, timeline or medical details. Until Japanese authorities release further findings or an autopsy report, the precise circumstances of Weston's death remain unknown, and any firm claims about what happened on the mountain should be taken with a grain of salt.

Tributes Highlight Weston's Values and Life Details

Back home in Alabama, the reaction to the news was immediate and heartfelt. Auburn University president Christopher Roberts said the institution had lost 'a valued member of the Auburn Family,' offering 'deepest condolences' to those who knew him and noting that the community 'mourns this heartbreaking loss.'

Read more 10 Photos of Weston Higginbotham's Family Amid His Mum's Heartbreaking Announcement 10 Photos of Weston Higginbotham's Family Amid His Mum's Heartbreaking Announcement

In Hoover, the suburban city where Weston grew up and graduated from Spain Park High School, Mayor Nick Derzis called him 'a young man of remarkable character' who 'touched everyone who knew him.' He said residents had spent days praying for a safe return and were now 'heartbroken' as they faced 'an unimaginable loss.'

Senior political figures in Alabama also weighed in. US senators Katie Britt and Tommy Tuberville both urged people to pray for the family, while state representative Susan DuBose pointed to the way communities in Greystone, Hoover and North Shelby County had rallied around the Higginbothams during the search, asking that 'God be with this precious family.'

Behind the formal statements sits a portrait of a young man whose passions seemed almost old-fashioned in an era of constant screen glare. His mother described him as an ardent defender of the environment who would happily head out to walk a trail 'no matter what time of day.' A junior studying sustainability engineering at Auburn, Weston had gone vegan about a year earlier and, by his mother's account, increasingly oriented his life around protecting the natural world.

He was also a reader, often with a book in hand. On the family's Japan trip, he carried a book about butterflies tucked into his back pocket. His mother said he was always educating himself 'about the world' and dreamed of travelling to 'amazing mountains' and immersing himself in different cultures.

For now, the official files in Kyoto say little, beyond noting that no crime is suspected and that the cause of death will not be disclosed. The people who knew Weston best are left to piece together their own version from the fragments that remain: a quiet argument about technology, a lone walk towards the hills, a storm, and a young man who never came back down.