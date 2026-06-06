Pregnant adult performer Bonnie Blue has defended plans for a controversial 'golden baby shower' event in London this weekend, saying she will one day tell her child that her work paid for a better life than 'this s*** UK life.' The 27-year-old, from Nottinghamshire, says members of the public have been invited to urinate on her and have sex with her on 6 June, and insists her baby bump will be 'on full show.'

Bonnie, whose real name is Tia Billinger, has built an adult career around fetishes and so-called extreme content. Her pregnancy has quickly become part of that brand. She told the Daily Star that fans have been 'included in the pregnancy from the start,' and she now wants to extend that to a filmed group sex event framed as an alternative to the traditional baby shower. Nothing in her account has been independently verified, and there is currently no official confirmation that the event will go ahead as described, so her claims should be treated with caution.

Bonnie Blue says pregnancy hasn't stopped her from filming the content she makes



"I mean, it's been hard. But in terms of me wanting to continue filming, that hasn't stopped or slowed me down"



"To me, having sex with one person for six hours or a large group of men for six… pic.twitter.com/axzEdsNqJi — Mikli (@CryptoMikli) May 30, 2026

Bonnie's 'Golden Baby Shower' and a Very Different Baby Shower

Bonnie says the June 6 event will be shot in London, which she calls her 'go to spot' for filming. Rather than a low-key celebration with family and gifts, she has chosen to lean into one of the more controversial niches in the adult world, describing the set-up bluntly.

'Most pregnant people have a baby shower. Instead, I'm going to have a golden shower,' she said. In her telling, members of the public will be invited to join in, with no fixed cap on the number of men who might participate.

Asked how many people she expects, she admitted she simply does not know. Urination, she pointed out, is 'more of a fetish,' and therefore not universally appealing, even within her own fanbase. 'The numbers are always so varied. It depends on who is horny that day,' she said.

Bonnie insisted this is not an old video being recycled as a marketing gimmick. When asked if it was shot before she became pregnant, she pushed back, saying: 'My baby bump will be on full show this weekend.' As things stand, that assertion rests entirely on her word.

How Bonnie Plans to Explain It All to Her Child

If the image of a pregnant woman being filmed in such a context sounds like a nightmare conversation to have with a future teenager, Bonnie appears unfazed. She told the Daily Star she will take a direct approach when the time comes.

She said she plans to be 'very transparent,' laying out her adult work not just as a job but as a lifestyle choice. 'This is what I do. This is what I do to have fun. This is what I do to earn my money. This is what I do to provide you a nice lifestyle,' she said.

🚨 Adult content creator Bonnie Blue, after announcing that she got pregnant after having relations with 400 men, has now revealed her plan to turn the baby shower into a "golden shower" themed sex party. She further stated that there will be some other 0F model in the baby… pic.twitter.com/JybxUkb8yc — Great Mimie (@_Knowledge_07) June 1, 2026

In her view, the trade-off is obvious. She would rather have to justify adult videos than explain to a child why they cannot have the things their peers do. 'I much prefer to be explaining why my child is on a private jet rather than explaining why their bike has been stolen out of the front garden and they have barbed wire on their fence.'

That comparison, pitting luxury travel against petty crime and home security, is blunt, and it speaks to a wider frustration she clearly feels with everyday life in Britain. She characterises the country as a place where many children grow up short-changed and neglected, while adults still find the money for themselves.

'This S*** UK Life' Versus a Life Funded by Porn

Bonnie does not pretend there will be no fallout for her child. Asked whether the 'golden baby shower' and her wider adult career might damage their life, she conceded it 'definitely will be difficult.' But she insists that, in an era of social media pile-ons and schoolyard cruelty, everyone is a potential target anyway.

'Everyone has a difficult journey for one reason or another,' she said. Her argument is that if judgement is inevitable, she might as well ensure her child has money, healthcare and options. 'I can provide them with the best healthcare, a life where they don't have to work, they can travel the world and make memories.'

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For her, that calculation outweighs the likely criticism. 'That is much better even if they take a bit of judgement as opposed to living this s*** UK life,' she said, in one of her more cutting assessments of the country she grew up in.

She reserved some of her harshest comments for other parents. 'You don't have to go far in the UK to see the state of some families. The kids that have dirty clothes on, the kids that can't have a full meal and parents who [have] hair extensions but their kids look like tramps,' she said. 'While they still have kids, I'm going to be completely fine with my golden shower.'

There has been no public response from child welfare bodies or law enforcement to Bonnie's planned event, and no independent evidence has been presented to substantiate the details she has given. Until that changes, the 'golden baby shower' exists mainly as a deliberately provocative promise from a performer who has built a career on testing the edge of what audiences, and the wider public, are willing to tolerate.