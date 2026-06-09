Donald Trump has claimed the Los Angeles mayoral election is 'rigged' after reality television figure Spencer Pratt slipped to third place in the latest vote count, with officials in California still tallying ballots as of 8 June. The US president made the remarks on his Truth Social platform, questioning how Pratt, once leading early counts, could now trail behind incumbent mayor Karen Bass and city council member Nithya Raman.

The news came after updated figures showed a tightening race as more ballots were processed. With roughly 83% counted, Bass leads on 34.7%, followed by Raman on 27.1% while Pratt sits narrowly behind on 26.7%. Under the city's electoral system, the top two candidates will move on to a November runoff, leaving Pratt at risk of elimination if the standings hold.

Trump's LA Mayoral Election Claims Stir Fresh Scrutiny

Trump reacted with a series of posts, insisting the shift in rankings 'was not possible' and describing the process in stark terms as a 'rigged election.' In one message published on 8 June, he wrote that Pratt's drop to third place mirrored conditions in a '3rd World Nation,' while also suggesting delays in final results would stretch for 'possibly, TWO WEEKS,' citing election officials.

A day earlier, the president had already signalled suspicion, asking followers whether they had been watching what he described as a 'crooked election' unfolding in California. No official evidence has been presented to substantiate claims of fraud, and election authorities have not indicated any irregularities in the counting process. As it stands, the assertions remain unverified and should be treated with caution.

@EricLDaugh 🚨 BREAKING OVERNIGHT: President Trump says Spencer Pratt’s election was “RIGGED” against him and that “great trouble” will follow if Dems succeed



“Has anybody been watching the CROOKED Election going on in California. Two great Republican Candidates are being… pic.twitter.com/W7yDI8kpl7 — Big Daddy (@big_daddy_27) June 8, 2026

The pace of vote counting in California, particularly with a heavy reliance on mail-in ballots, has long drawn criticism from some political figures. Yet the system itself is established under state law, with ballots continuing to be processed days after election day provided they meet submission requirements.

Pratt's Position in LA Mayoral Election Tightens

Pratt, has not formally echoed Trump's allegations but has hinted at confusion over the evolving count. On Instagram, he shared a still from A Beautiful Mind showing Russell Crowe's character surrounded by complex equations, captioning it with a remark about trying to understand how votes are tallied in Los Angeles.

His candidacy gathered enough early support to place him competitively in initial counts. However, as mail-in ballots were added, Raman's numbers overtook his, pushing the reality star into third. Pratt is running as a member of the Independent Party, though he is a registered Republican.

Influencer Nick Sortor described the race online as 'absolutely rigged,' calling for a full investigation. Political commentator Clay Travis questioned how Raman's support surged through mail voting, writing that the outcome defied belief. These claims, like Trump's, remain unproven.

The View’s Alyssa Farah Griffin: “I will say, people tend to not trust elections when it takes a real long time to count votes. LA, and California in general, need to figure out how to do this quicker. Change the laws so you can do it in one day. Florida has a lot of mail-in and… pic.twitter.com/U7aJ3MYKbH — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) June 8, 2026

Speaking on The View, co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin pointed instead to perception, arguing that prolonged counting periods can erode public trust even when procedures are followed correctly. She noted that states such as Florida deliver results more quickly despite also handling large volumes of mail-in ballots, adding that delays can create an impression that 'something's off,' even if that is not the case.

For now, election officials continue to process outstanding ballots, and the final composition of November's runoff remains unsettled. Whether Pratt can recover ground depends on votes still to be counted, though the narrowing margins suggest little room for dramatic reversal.