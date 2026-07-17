A dramatic confrontation at Las Vegas' Harry Reid International Airport has triggered a wave of backlash after videos appeared to show two plain clothes Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents tackling, handcuffing and attempting to detain a 57-year-old Australian man before abruptly walking away once bystanders began recording.

The confrontation left the traveller with a handcuff still attached to one wrist until local police arrived and removed it, prompting elected officials to demand answers while social media users questioned the agents' conduct and transparency.

ICE Agents Walking Away After Cameras Appear

The incident unfolded at around 6 p.m. on Monday in Terminal 3 of Harry Reid International Airport. Videos shared across social media captured a distressed man lying on the floor shouting while a man and a masked woman, both dressed in plain clothes, attempted to restrain and handcuff him.

Witnesses claimed the pair suddenly abandoned the arrest after noticing members of the public filming the confrontation. They walked away, leaving the man with a single handcuff still attached to his arm.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers responded to reports of a disturbance and found the elderly still wearing the handcuff. Officers carried out a records check and found no outstanding warrants before removing the restraint and notifying ICE about the incident.

The Department of Homeland Security later identified the man as Phu Nguyen, a 57-year-old Australian citizen who allegedly overstayed his visa. Officials said ICE decided not to continue with the arrest in Las Vegas but took Nguyen into custody the following day after his flight landed at Los Angeles International Airport.

ICE disguised in plain clothes tackle elderly man in airport—assisted by TSA officer.



Agents ran away when saw they were being filmed.



So fast they left man with handcuffs on his wrist for over an hour.



"A stretcher arrived to treat his injuries... He boarded my flight," said… pic.twitter.com/QScPYA9C3b — LongTime🤓FirstTime👨‍💻 (@LongTimeHistory) July 16, 2026

Officials Demand Answers Over ICE Tactics

Nevada Senator Jacky Rosen condemned the operation, arguing that federal immigration officers should be subject to the same standards expected of other law enforcement agencies.

'Plain clothes. No uniforms. No body cameras. No identification. ICE is continuing to act with impunity, instilling fear in our communities and scaring tourists, which hurts our tourism economy,' Rosen said.

She added that 'enough is enough' and called for greater accountability and transparency surrounding the incident.

The Nevada Latino Legislative Caucus and the Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander Caucus also called for a full investigation. Both groups urged Governor Joe Lombardo to explain how federal law enforcement agencies operating within Nevada are being held accountable.

ICE Agents Alleged Assault and Robbery Cases

Footage of the confrontation spread rapidly online, where thousands criticised the agents' behaviour and questioned why they left after realising they were being recorded.

One widely shared post read, 'Walking away like that makes them look extremely suspicious of something else. Just identify yourself to someone before you start trying to take their freedom away.'

Others argued that the encounter appeared excessive.

'This looks like an assault.'

Another simply wrote, 'This looks like a robbery.'

Separate criticism also resurfaced regarding previous allegations involving ICE officers.

One viral post claimed, 'ICE agents have been accused of stealing from the people they kidnap. Agents took a phone from a 16 year old victim. He tracked it to a used electronics vending machine near an ICE facility.'

Although that allegation is unrelated to the Las Vegas airport incident, many users cited it while expressing broader concerns about the agency's conduct.