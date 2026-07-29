Plainclothes Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents are reportedly detaining individuals at United States airports, operating under a reported partnership with the Transportation Security Administration. These plainclothes ICE agents have intercepted targets at check-in counters and arrival gates across at least 15 airports in recent weeks.

The news came after a report back in December, which detailed how immigration officers were arresting people with active deportation orders at transport hubs. That earlier wave of detentions was allegedly conducted with passenger information provided by commercial airlines to the TSA. Now, the approach has visibly shifted to physical interceptions within crowded terminals. IBTimes UK cannot independently verify these specific claims, so take everything lightly.

Plainclothes ICE Agents Execute Airport Arrest Operations

According to sources, immigration agents in plain clothes have whisked away targets at check-in counters and arrival gates, with enforcement actions in at least 15 airports in recent weeks. Some arrests have occurred quietly, while others escalated as angry passengers pulled out their phones to film the encounters. It is a mad situation for travellers witnessing these detentions in public spaces.

This strategy relies on a reported partnership between immigration authorities and the TSA. Rather than a newly confirmed tracking network, this appears to build upon earlier instances of airlines providing passenger details to transit security.

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Shared Airline Flight Data Highlights Visa Overstays

A significant source of undocumented immigration involves individuals who enter on lawful visas but stay beyond their expiration dates. One source noted that not all have broken the law on purpose. Many people with expired visas occupy a legal grey area, as they are awaiting visa extensions or green cards and have been issued work permits.

In the past, such individuals were not prioritised for deportation unless they had committed crimes, and they were rarely detained while waiting for their paperwork. Under the Trump administration, however, this population is now facing active deportation efforts.

Viral Passenger Video Captures Airport Arrest Incident

The reality of these interceptions was highlighted in a viral video this week. Chantal Morales Rojas, a 27-year-old Ecuadorian national, was held back by plainclothes officers inside a jetway after scanning her Southwest Airlines boarding pass for a flight from Denver to Oakland, California.

The footage reportedly showed her being seized and led through a side door, while she shouted in panic. This visual evidence has drawn public scrutiny, though the exact parameters of how officers identified her remain unconfirmed. (Was it a targeted operation, or a random check?)

ICE Agents Face Dropping Morale Amid Quotas

Intelligence gathering over these individuals may go beyond shared flight data. Another recent report indicated that immigration enforcers can gain information on where people live whenever they take out a new credit card. This remains a separate reported allegation regarding data access, rather than definitive proof of a wider surveillance system.

Internally, the administrative push for mass deportations is reportedly having a measurable impact on staff. Driven by these efforts and stringent arrest quotas imposed on officers, morale within the enforcement ranks has dropped. It has also been noted that morale over their job has plunged to new lows within ICE itself.