A Mexican family is demanding answers after a 19-year-old woman died during childbirth and a funeral home reportedly discovered that several of her organs were missing when her body was returned.

Sofía Calderón died on 19 July 2026 while undergoing a caesarean section at the Mexican Social Security Institute's (IMSS) Gynecology and Obstetrics Hospital No. 23 in Monterrey, Nuevo León. Her baby survived the procedure.

Her family had agreed to a clinical autopsy to establish what caused her death. However, they claim nobody explained that doctors would remove several organs during the examination.

According to her mother, Patricia Juárez, funeral home staff alerted the family to the missing organs while preparing Sofía's body for burial. These reportedly included her heart, liver, pancreas and part of her intestine. The family also claimed her corneas were missing, which the IMSS denied.

Juárez said neither she nor Sofía's father, Emilio Calderón, had authorised the removal or donation of the organs.

IMSS Responds to Allegations Over Missing Organs

The family initially claimed hospital staff told them the organs had been placed in yellow bags and discarded after being examined.

However, the IMSS subsequently disputed reports that the organs had been thrown away, saying they remained in the medical facility's Pathology Department.

In a statement, the institution explained that organs removed during an authorised clinical autopsy are examined to establish the cause of death, then preserved, identified and made available to the family.

'When a family authorises an autopsy, doctors study the organs to accurately determine the cause of death. These organs are not discarded: they are preserved and identified in the Pathology Department and made available to the family,' the IMSS said.

The institution also acknowledged that the family had not received the necessary information with sufficient clarity or in a timely manner.

Health authorities have promised to return Sofía's organs once the investigation is complete. The family will also receive a copy of her medical records and assistance from designated personnel.

The IMSS further announced changes to its autopsy authorisation forms nationwide. The revised documents will explain which procedures are performed, what happens to removed organs, and what rights families have.

Family Demands Justice as Investigation Continues

The Nuevo León State Attorney General's Office received a complaint from the family in August concerning possible medical malpractice and the alleged mishandling of Sofía's remains.

Deputy Attorney General Luis Enrique Orozco Suárez said investigators were examining whether the case should be transferred to the Federal Attorney General's Office because federal employees were potentially involved.

Sofía's mother previously said medical tests had indicated that both her daughter and the baby were doing well before the procedure. She recalled that the young woman had been excited about meeting her son.

Now, four months after her death, her parents are seeking accountability and answers about what happened inside the hospital.

The family is also helping care for Sofía's son, Santiago, who was approaching four months old when the case became public.