Crypto industry leaders are now apparently scrambling to repair relationships with Democrats after spending nearly $200 million (£152 million) trying to influence the US midterm elections, only to see the party take control of both chambers of Congress.

One of the industry's biggest political gambles involved spending more than $55 million (£41.8 million) to prevent Ohio Democrat Sherrod Brown from returning to the Senate. Brown won anyway, delivering an embarrassing setback to crypto-backed political groups.

Even Senator Ruben Gallego, one of the industry's Democratic allies, believes crypto executives have seriously damaged their standing in Washington.

'They're f**ked,' according to the Arizona Democrat.

Crypto Lobbyists Face a Political Reckoning

The industry's biggest political spending vehicle, Fairshake, and its affiliated super PACs, together with other industry groups, spent approximately $170 million to $200 million (£129.2 million to £152 million) on congressional races during the midterms.

Gallego, who previously supported crypto legislation and received roughly $10 million (£7.6 million) in backing from an industry-affiliated super PAC during his 2024 Senate campaign, criticised the group's priorities.

He questioned why Fairshake spent heavily against Brown while failing to target Maine Republican Susan Collins, who voted against the industry's proposed market structure legislation.

'They look like a bunch of hypocrites,' Gallego said, adding that the industry had 'f**ked up'.

Sheila Warren, former chief executive of the Crypto Council for Innovation, also described the decision to target Brown as 'boneheaded'.

'So it looks like just a show of force,' she said. 'And that's never a good look, especially when you lose.'

The industry's tone has since softened. Digital Chamber CEO Cody Carbone stated that crypto companies need an 'education-first mindset' and should 'lean into both sides equally'.

He described the election results as a 'wake-up call'.

Elizabeth Warren Could Make Things Worse

The timing is particularly concerning for crypto executives, with Democrats preparing to take control of Congress in January.

Senator Elizabeth Warren, one of the industry's most persistent critics, is expected to take over the Senate Banking Committee. Representative Maxine Waters is also competing to lead the House Financial Services Committee.

Both positions could give lawmakers opportunities to scrutinise crypto businesses, particularly those connected to President Donald Trump.

Senator Richard Blumenthal has already demanded information from Trump's World Liberty Financial, Fight Fight Fight LLC, the company behind the TRUMP memecoin, stablecoin issuer Tether, and cryptocurrency exchange Binance. He is expected to lead the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, which has subpoena powers.

Warren has separately questioned Trump's crypto ventures, including World Liberty Financial's efforts to secure a federal bank charter.

Meanwhile, the industry has yet to secure the comprehensive market structure legislation it spent years lobbying for. The CLARITY Act stalled in September after failing to secure the 60 votes needed to advance in the Senate, partly because of concerns about Trump's financial interests.

Crypto Still Has Some Friends in Washington

Despite the incoming scrutiny, the industry's future is not entirely bleak.

At least 50 incoming lawmakers are considered supportive of digital assets, according to Galaxy's US policy head, Natalia Berdibekov-Li. Younger Democrats, including newly elected Texas Senator James Talarico and Iowa Senator Josh Turek, have also expressed support for aspects of crypto regulation.

Furthermore, regulators appointed under Trump can continue shaping policy through the Securities and Exchange Commission and Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

However, without permanent legislation, those changes could be reversed by a future administration.

Still, crypto executives face an uncomfortable challenge: convincing Democrats they deserve a place in Washington after spending millions trying to keep them out.