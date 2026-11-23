Photographs published on Monday, 23 November 2026, showed a draft plan to overhaul Washington's National Museum of American History on a laptop reportedly used by a Trump administration staffer. The apparent Smithsonian leak outlined proposals to remove immigration lessons, promote patriotism and dismiss museum officials. None has been confirmed as approved policy.

The news came after President Donald Trump's administration criticised the museum's presentation of American history. A White House report released on 4 July accused its leadership of allowing political activism to influence exhibits. Congressional hearings followed, and Smithsonian Secretary Lonnie G. Bunch III announced his retirement in September.

A Metro passenger photographed the document on an Orange Line train in late October. The passenger then shared the images with ProPublica, which published its investigation on 23 November.

ProPublica reporter Alec MacGillis, who investigated the document alongside Andy Kroll, shared details of the discovery on X. He said the photographed draft included a list of museum officials proposed for dismissal.

A Trump admin staffer accidentally revealed a secret 25-point plan for a radical overhaul of the Smithsonian--including a list of a dozen people to fire at the American history museum--while riding on the DC Metro.

My latest, with @AndyKroll:https://t.co/Fib7CoECPE — Alec MacGillis (@AlecMacGillis) November 23, 2026

Trump Staffer Smithsonian Leak Outlines Changes to Immigration Lessons

ProPublica identified the laptop user as Sam Bock, 27, an associate policy adviser with the White House Domestic Policy Council. Reporters examined staffing records and later observed a man they identified as Bock travelling towards a White House employee checkpoint.

The screen displayed a document titled 'Smithsonian Institution Renewal Plan'. It contained 25 proposals covering museum leadership, exhibitions and educational materials.

One proposal would remove 'Becoming US', an online educational module addressing immigration. Its replacement would focus on America's founders, with possible titles referring to liberty and their achievements.

The draft proposed overhauling online school resources to 'realign educational materials with patriotism, not ideology'. That wording comes from the reported document, not an announced Smithsonian policy.

The reported proposals also drew reactions on X. User @BlackPlastique questioned the draft's emphasis on 'patriotism, not ideology', while journalist Philip Lewis highlighted how the document was photographed during a Metro journey.

They, no joke, want to align the museum with "patriotism, not ideology" https://t.co/Q1hCoPjEKB — 🇵🇸🇵🇸Andy Colorado🇵🇸🇵🇸 (@BlackPlastique) November 23, 2026

Other measures included changing interpretative guidelines for exhibits and ending reliance on a diversity style guide. The draft proposed reviewing travelling exhibitions, including halting 'The Bias Inside Us', an exhibition examining implicit bias.

The document also proposed reviewing grants to organisations it called 'woke third parties', naming the American Alliance of Museums.

Trump Staffer Smithsonian Leak Includes Proposed Dismissals

The draft called for firing National Museum of American History director Anthea Hartig and about a dozen senior administrators and curators. There is no confirmation that those dismissals have been authorised.

Proposed attractions included a permanent exhibition named 'The Riches of Our Western Civilization Inheritance', another on prominent American families and a large George Washington statue. Handwritten notes photographed alongside the laptop mentioned a D-Day exhibition and restrictions on sexually explicit displays.

ProPublica reported that the museum attracts close to 2 million visitors annually. Changes to its online educational resources could also affect teachers and pupils who use them outside Washington. The proposed curriculum changes do not concern a compulsory nationwide school syllabus.

The Smithsonian is governed by a Board of Regents, although much of its funding comes from the federal government. The draft's existence does not establish that the board approved its proposals or that museum staff received implementation instructions.

The White House's July report argued that museums should acknowledge slavery and segregation while also recognising American achievements. The proposed replacement of immigration material raises a separate question about which stories the museum would continue teaching.

According to ProPublica, neither the White House nor Bock responded to enquiries about the document. The Smithsonian declined to comment.