President Donald Trump predicted Jensen Huang could emerge from the controversy surrounding his reported extramarital relationships with a stronger public profile, calling the scandal a possible 'net positive'. He made the remarks during a CNBC interview on Monday, 23 November, adding: 'Sex sells, fellas.'

NVIDIA announced earlier that day that Huang would return immediately as president, chief executive officer and board member, 11 days after the company announced his resignation. The board voted unanimously to reinstate him after meetings with Huang and input from senior US government officials. It said that, based on that input, it was confident his return posed no national security risk.

Trump spoke to CNBC's Squawk on the Street hours after the announcement. Senior Washington correspondent Eamon Javers asked whether Huang could recover his credibility after reports of extramarital relationships, including one with an NVIDIA subordinate.

'I think he's going to start off at an almost higher level,' Trump replied. 'He's apologised for the indiscretion, which was unfortunate. That was probably what brought it to such a level, because sex sells, fellas.'

Mediaite published the full exchange online.

🚨🇺🇸 Trump on Jensen's return as CEO of NVIDIA:



"Sex sells, fellas."



WTF?! 😂😂😂



Writer: Samuel pic.twitter.com/dyjnRbuzo9 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) November 23, 2026

Megaspeed Investigation Continues

Huang's resignation was announced on 12 November following reports of extramarital relationships, including one with Alice Huang, a businesswoman who previously served as chief executive of Singapore-based firm Megaspeed, an NVIDIA customer. Alice Huang is not related to Jensen Huang.

The allegations mattered because US authorities have investigated Megaspeed since 2024 over concerns that NVIDIA AI chips were diverted to China in possible violation of export controls. According to a joint statement from the US Department of Commerce and Department of Justice on 16 November, investigators interviewed Alice Huang in June 2025, when she was the company's chief executive. The Justice Department later took the lead role in the criminal investigation. No charges have been announced.

Mediaite reported that US intelligence officials suspected Alice Huang of spying for Beijing. However, no public finding has established that she was a Chinese spy, and Beijing has rejected the allegation. The probe into Megaspeed's potential export-control violations is separate from NVIDIA's own investigation into reports that Huang was targeted by a foreign intelligence effort.

Trump Predicts Scandal Could Help Huang

'I actually think it could be, I mean, it sounds strange, but I think it could be a net positive,' Trump said. He argued the controversy had drawn more attention to NVIDIA's advanced chips.

'It really brought it out much more so than it would have come out without it,' Trump said. 'And he's apologised for that to the company, to the country and to his family and his wife, who's a fantastic person. I know her, she's a fantastic woman, by the way, and they've accepted and I think everyone's accepted now.'

Trump also rejected the idea of lasting damage.

'I don't think he's going to be diminished at all,' he said. 'I think people respect what he's gone through. They really respect it and he's handled it very well.'

Semafor reported on 23 November, citing a source, that the White House and Trump were 'totally involved' in the effort to reinstate Huang. NVIDIA said its investigation into reports of a foreign intelligence effort targeting Huang would continue, with Huang agreeing to cooperate.

Whether the controversy ultimately benefits his reputation, as Trump predicted, remains to be seen.