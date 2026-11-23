President Donald Trump has been mocked online after sharing an edited image of NVIDIA chief executive Jensen Huang recreating the famous photograph taken moments after the July 2024 assassination attempt against him in Butler, Pennsylvania. The image, posted on Truth Social on Monday, 23 November, showed Huang holding a red bra above his head, prompting disbelief and ridicule across social media.

The post came hours after NVIDIA announced Huang's reinstatement as president and chief executive officer. The company's board had unanimously approved his return following a period of upheaval involving allegations of personal misconduct and national security concerns. Trump had publicly supported Huang's return, making the timing of the meme particularly striking.

Trump And NVIDIA's Jensen Huang Meme Leaves Social Media Stunned

The manipulated image recreated the composition of the photograph taken after Trump was shot at a campaign rally. However, it replaced the president with Huang, complete with blood on his face and a raised arm holding a red bra.

An NVIDIA flag appeared in the background instead of the American flag, while security personnel surrounded the technology executive. The visual reference was unmistakable, although the unexpected addition of lingerie turned the image into an altogether different kind of political internet spectacle.

Social media users struggled to believe the president had actually shared it.

'Can't believe this is real 😂,' one person wrote in a reaction to the image shared by Watcher Guru on X (formerly Twitter). Another user was equally incredulous, posting, 'Holy clown world 😭'.

Can’t believe this is real 😂 — Gustavo Marval (@gnmarval) November 23, 2026

A third offered a more pointed criticism, writing, 'We have to be living in one of the weirdest times in history. The leadership in this country is a joke.'

We have to be living in one of the weirdest times in history. The leadership in this country is a joke. — ▷Ξ▽O (@DevonFrohne) November 23, 2026

Not everyone appeared offended, however. One commenter defended Trump's unconventional online behaviour, arguing that his willingness to share outrageous material was part of his appeal. Others suggested the image reflected the increasingly bizarre relationship between politics, celebrity culture and technology.

The reactions ranged from amusement and disbelief to criticism of the president's judgement, with the image quickly becoming another talking point surrounding Trump's unpredictable social media presence.

The meme also arrived against the backdrop of Huang's dramatic return to NVIDIA. In its 23 November announcement, the company confirmed that its board had unanimously voted to reinstate him as president, CEO and a member of the board of directors.

NVIDIA chairman Harvey C. Jones said the board believed Huang was the right person to lead the company and that his reinstatement was in the best interests of its shareholders, employees, partners and customers.

The company also confirmed that its investigation into reports of a foreign intelligence effort targeting Huang would continue. Huang has agreed to co-operate with the investigation.

Why Trump's Butler Assassination Attempt Became The Reference

The image's significance comes from the event it deliberately recreated. On 13 July 2024, Trump was shot during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

The FBI confirmed that the shooting killed one attendee and injured Trump and other spectators. The gunman, identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks, was killed at the scene.

Photographs showing Trump raising his fist as Secret Service agents surrounded him became defining images of the attack. The moment was widely circulated and became one of the most recognisable images of his 2024 presidential campaign.

In a statement issued on 14 July 2024, the FBI said it was investigating the shooting as an assassination attempt and potential domestic terrorism. It also confirmed that investigators had not identified a motive at that stage.

This is FAKE just like that STAGED assassination attempt in Butler,PA that’s why Donald Trump can MOCK it! We all knew it was planned to garner sympathy because you were behind in the polls! In fact, ALL of them were STAGED because nobody ever went to trial or prison! LIAR! pic.twitter.com/TY6wL5a3eF — Brooklyn Flowers (@BrooklynFlowe15) November 23, 2026

That photograph is now the template for Trump's latest internet provocation, with Huang occupying the president's place. The original captured a genuine moment of violence and a presidential candidate's survival.

Its digitally altered counterpart,however, turns that imagery into a joke about a technology executive's corporate comeback.