When Today show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie returned to the morning broadcast on 6 April, 2026, she wore a striking yellow dress that drew attention and prompted questions about its significance. What might have been a fashion choice was actually steeped in symbolic meaning tied to her family's recent ordeal.

Yellow has long been used in the US as a sign of hope and solidarity for missing or endangered loved ones. This tradition dates back decades, gaining prominence in situations where families awaited the safe return of a relative.

The Colour's Symbolism

On the day of her return, the Today studio was decorated with yellow flowers and co-host Craig Melvin even wore a yellow tie in solidarity, echoing the community support that sprang up around the Guthrie family, per People.

Savannah greeted the public on her first day back on set, 'Pretty shot of the sun coming up. Good morning, welcome to Today on this Monday morning we are so glad you started your week with us and it's good to be home.'

Co-host Hoda Kotb said during the 18 February broadcast, 'We got a suggestion from one of our viewers and we're doing the same here. We have yellow roses around Studio 1A and we're all wearing ribbons as we send our love to Savannah and her family.'

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The choice of yellow wasn't purely aesthetic. It was a visual nod to the ongoing search for her mother, whose disappearance has captivated public attention.

Supporters in her mother's Arizona community had been tying yellow ribbons and placing yellow flowers around the area, and the colour became a de facto symbol for those praying and campaigning for her safe return.

According to Page Six, the colour has become a unifying message of hope and encouragement in the Guthrie case. From yellow ribbons tied in the Tucson community to the floral arrangements and wardrobe choices seen on the show, the visual motif represents collective optimism that Nancy Guthrie might still be found and brought back to safety.

When Savannah walked back into Studio1A in her yellow dress, it wasn't just a return to work outfit, it was a statement of resilience and faith during a deeply painful chapter in her life.

Laura Gargano, a neighbour of Nancy, said in an interview with People that using yellow was an idea from one of the residents in the area.

Gargano said, 'Some of us put flowers at the front of Nancy's house, while others who may not have wanted to go down to Nancy's house, put ribbons on their mailboxes. The yellow ribbon is a sentiment of hope and support after someone goes missing. I believe the use of the yellow ribbons goes back to hostage-taking in the 1970s.'

Nancy Guthrie's Disappearance: Ongoing Investigation

Savannah's mother, 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, has been missing since early February 2026. Authorities believe she was taken against her will from her home near Tucson, Arizona, as personal items like her phone and medication were left behind. Law enforcement has treated the case as a likely abduction, and the FBI joined the investigation early on.

During Savannah's absence from the morning show, Today, which lasted over two months, she made several emotional appeals for information, sharing updates with viewers and the public.

She and her family also offered a $1 million (£745,000) reward for any information leading to their mother's safe recovery. However, despite thorough searches and released surveillance footage, there has been no confirmed breakthrough in the case.

The disappearance of Nancy Guthrie remains an active case. The FBI and local authorities have encouraged anyone with tips to come forward. In the meantime, Savannah's public profile and the use of the colour yellow continue to help shine a spotlight on a story that resonates with many people across the country.