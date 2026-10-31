Trump biographer Michael Wolff has predicted White House turmoil if Republicans suffer major defeats in the 3 November US midterm elections. Speaking on an episode of Inside Trump's Head listed on 29 October, Wolff warned that senior officials could face blame from President Donald Trump and scrutiny by Democratic-led congressional committees.

'I think the implosion will be intense,' he said.

The author of Fire and Fury, which examined Trump's first presidency, believes losing Senate control could be especially damaging for the president's closest advisers. His warning concerns what might happen after the vote, rather than any confirmed plan to dismiss officials or launch investigations.

Michael Wolff Predicts a White House Blame Game

During the Inside Trump's Head podcast, co-hosted by Joanna Coles, Wolff predicted that Trump would hold aides responsible for Republican losses. He compared the potential fallout with the internal disputes that marked parts of Trump's first administration.

'Everybody's job will be up in the air,' he said, suggesting that even senior officials could struggle to retain the president's confidence.

Wolff described two sources of possible pressure. Trump could blame his own team for the electoral outcome, while newly empowered Democratic lawmakers might examine decisions taken during his second term.

That prospect carries practical consequences. Congressional committees can hold hearings, seek documents and summon witnesses, subject to their powers and applicable rules. A change in congressional leadership could therefore redirect oversight towards policies or actions that Republicans have not prioritised.

Such investigations are not criminal prosecutions. They do not, by themselves, establish wrongdoing or mean that administration officials face criminal charges.

Nevertheless, Wolff suggested that officials might seek legal advice if congressional inquiries began. He presented the election as a moment when previously influential figures could find themselves defending their records and their positions.

Michael Wolff Singles Out Todd Blanche and Pete Hegseth

Coles raised the possibility that Democrats could pursue impeachment efforts against Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth. The administration also calls him secretary of war, a secondary title authorised by a September 2025 executive order. His statutory title remains secretary of defence.

The discussion did not establish that an impeachment vote had been scheduled.

Wolff then identified Attorney General Todd Blanche as a possible focus of congressional attention. He accused Blanche of enabling legal actions against Trump's political opponents and questioned whether those cases could succeed.

Those claims are Wolff's political assessment, not judicial findings of misconduct. He did not establish that Blanche had improperly brought a particular prosecution.

Blanche previously represented Trump in criminal cases and later served as deputy attorney general. According to the Justice Department, he was sworn in as attorney general on 10 August 2026.

Wolff suggested Democrats might concentrate on senior officials instead of trying to impeach Trump again. Coles predicted that congressional committees could issue subpoenas to seek testimony and records.

Impeachment and congressional oversight, however, are separate procedures. The House can approve articles of impeachment by a simple majority, while the Senate needs a two-thirds vote of members present to convict. Neither a committee inquiry nor a change in congressional control automatically removes an official from office.

Susie Wiles and Natalie Harp Feature in Michael Wolff's Forecast

Wolff also raised doubts about White House chief of staff Susie Wiles remaining in her position if Republicans lost the Senate.

In a 30 October commentary, he suggested that most senior staff could be vulnerable, while presidential aide Natalie Harp might escape the upheaval.

'Natalie is probably the only safe person in the White House,' Wolff said.

His remarks were predictions about Trump's response, not evidence of personnel decisions already made. Neither prediction reflected an announced personnel decision.

The White House rejected Wolff's characterisation. In comments obtained by The Daily Beast, spokesman Davis Ingle called the author a 'serial liar' and challenged his credibility.