A house advertised on TikTok appeared to offer a 37-year-old woman in Troy, Michigan, a place to rent. Instead, she reportedly lost $1,770 after a man claiming he could arrange a lease instructed her to pay the costs using Apple gift cards.

The woman contacted the phone number attached to the listing and was initially told that $1,070 would cover an application fee, a security deposit and the first month's rent. She reported the incident to Troy police on 1 November. CBS Detroit published the details on 12 November, citing police.

A Failed Payment Led to a Gift Card Request

The woman first attempted to send the $1,070 through Zelle, but the payment did not go through. The man then instructed her to purchase Apple gift cards and share their codes with him. She followed his instructions.

The request did not end there. He later asked her to purchase another gift card worth $700, describing it as payment for the second month's rent. She sent that code as well. After receiving the payments, the man stopped communicating with her, police said.

The two transactions brought her reported loss to $1,770. CBS Detroit did not identify the man or report whether police had named a suspect or made an arrest. The report also did not establish who owned the advertised property or whether the person contacting the woman had any connection to it.

How Fake Rental Listings Target Prospective Tenants

The Michigan Attorney General's Consumer Protection division warns that fraudulent rental advertisements can take more than one form. Scammers may copy photographs and property details from genuine listings, then replace the landlord's contact information with their own. In other cases, they may invent a property listing altogether.

The state identifies several warning signs for renters, including requests for a security deposit or first month's rent before viewing a property or signing a lease. Requests for payment through gift cards, payment apps or cryptocurrency are also red flags. The Attorney General notes that an application fee may be an exception to the general warning about payments before a lease is finalised.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) offers similar advice. Its guidance warns that scammers use online platforms and fake property advertisements to promote homes they do not own or have permission to rent. They may then pressure prospective tenants into paying an application fee, deposit or rent before the property and rental arrangement have been properly verified.

Why Gift Card Payments Are a Major Red Flag

A landlord or property manager asking for rent through Apple gift cards should prompt renters to stop and verify the arrangement. Gift cards are not a normal rental payment method. Once their codes are shared, the recipient can use the balance, making it difficult to recover the money.

Before paying, renters should check the property address against other listings and contact the owner or management company using independently verified details. They should also arrange to view the property before making payments. Michigan's Attorney General advises people who cannot visit in person to ask someone they trust to inspect it.

Anyone who has already shared gift card codes should contact the card issuer immediately, report the fraud and ask whether the money can be recovered. Receipts, messages and phone numbers should also be retained and provided to police when reporting the incident.