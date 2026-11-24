Lauren Winans, a 31-year-old Kentucky mother accused of sexually abusing her 11-year-old son, pleaded not guilty to charges of incest.

A Kentucky State Police detective outlined the allegations at a Nelson County Circuit Court hearing, where Winans' lawyers sought to replace her $250,000 bond with house arrest or electronic monitoring.

Winans was charged with incest, sodomy, and first-degree sexual abuse of a child under 12. Her husband, a Bardstown police officer, attended the hearing alongside her parents. VT also published photographs of the couple, including one in which he appears in his police uniform.

Detective Outlines Incest Allegations in Court

The detective told the court that the boy described three alleged incidents at Winans' parents' home, dating back four years. Investigators struggled to establish a precise timeline because the boy found the incidents difficult to discuss, the detective explained.

According to testimony, two of the alleged incidents involved inappropriate touching, and the third allegedly involved oral sexual abuse. The detective told the court that the boy asked his mother to stop during the final alleged incident because he felt uncomfortable. Winans allegedly continued and told him the conduct was 'normal'.

The allegations emerged after a telephone argument between Winans and her son. The boy confided in his stepmother after the argument, then spoke to his father, who contacted Kentucky State Police.

Police also questioned Winans' two younger children. Neither child alleged abuse nor indicated any knowledge of the alleged abuse involving their older brother.

Photographs Draw Attention Alongside Incest Case

VT described a photograph in which Winans wears a low-cut dress, with her husband standing behind her in uniform. In another photograph, the couple pose on the bonnet of a police car. The dates of the photographs are unclear.

Winans previously worked as a deputy jailer. Officers reportedly found her in a dark basement bedroom upon arriving to arrest her. Her husband reportedly became emotional while assisting officers in searching the property for her. Winans was alleged to have left work early and to have drunk White Claws before officers arrived.

🚨KENTUCKY WOMAN INDICTED ON CHILD SEX OFFENSES AS CONTROVERSIAL PHOTOS SURFACE LINKING POLICE OFFICER HUSBAND



​Lauren Winans, 31, of Bardstown, Kentucky, was taken into custody on October 22, 2026, following a Nelson County grand jury indictment on felony charges stemming from… pic.twitter.com/sq7MgRU6bb — Amy Leigh (@IAmyLeigh) October 28, 2026

Defence Questions Motive for Incest Allegations

Winans' lawyer suggested the allegations might have stemmed from resentment. The lawyer claimed the boy was angry with his mother for interfering with the time he spent with his girlfriend. Winans denies the charges.

The fathers of her two younger children also attended the hearing. Both men had been involved in lengthy custody disputes with Winans and, according to court documents cited in coverage of the case, had previously made allegations about her behaviour and alcohol consumption.

According to the New York Post, one of the younger children allegedly described Winans as 'always drinking out of a tall skinny can' and said she 'always came home intoxicated'.

Judge Charles Simms was considering the defence's request to replace the bond. At the time of the hearing, a decision on whether Winans would instead be placed under house arrest or electronic monitoring was expected at the next pretrial hearing.

The coverage identifies first-degree sodomy and incest as Class A felonies in this case. If convicted of either offence, Winans faces a possible life sentence.