Stephanie Gonzalez, a Dallas mother of four, screamed during a 911 call as she was fatally shot on her 35th birthday, an arrest affidavit states. A week later, on 22 November, Dallas police charged her brother-in-law with murder.

Gonzalez had been driving home on the evening of 15 November when another car struck hers on the eastbound C.F. Hawn Freeway. She pulled over and rang 911 to report a minor collision.

Detectives allege that Juan Antonio Gonzalez-Orduna, her 29-year-old brother-in-law, hit her car deliberately to force her to stop. They accuse his son Jose, Stephanie's nephew, of shooting her several times.

Gonzalez-Orduna was booked into the Lew Sterrett Justice Center. Police were still searching for Jose, the suspected gunman, as of 23 November. Jail records showed that Gonzalez-Orduna was being held on an unrelated warrant concerning his immigration status. Police identified the second man wanted in the investigation as Jose Antonio Samudio Gonzales.

What the Dispatcher Heard on the 911 Call

The dispatcher was still taking details of the collision when Gonzalez began to scream. The recording also picked up several gunshots, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 5500 block of the freeway at about 9:14 p.m., the police department stated. Dallas Fire-Rescue took Gonzalez to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

One of her four children was under a year old. 'I'm confused, I'm hurt, and I'm worried about her ... her babies at home,' her friend Emily said. 'I know how much she loved them.'

Friends Recount the Hours Before the 911 Call

Stephanie's friends told detectives she was planning to leave her husband, Luis Gonzalez, and take the children with her. They also described a romantic relationship between Stephanie and a male colleague. On the afternoon of her birthday, the friends recounted, she told Luis she wanted a divorce and the couple argued.

Luis confirmed to detectives that Juan was his brother and Jose his nephew. Dallas police stated on 16 November that the motive for the shooting was still under investigation. As of 23 November, Luis was not considered a suspect.

From the 911 Call to a Mustang in Allen

A traffic camera recorded both cars pulling off the freeway with their hazard lights on, according to the affidavit. Detectives reviewing the video could see Stephanie's car at the roadside and a black Ford Mustang leaving the scene.

Investigators allege that after Stephanie pulled over, Juan drove the Mustang in front of her car and blocked it. They described him as a willing participant in the shooting.

The Mustang had no number plates. Detectives could still recognise the car by its customised paintwork, its wheel rims and the distinctive stickers on its body. Footage from Flock and security cameras led them to an apartment complex in Allen.

At the complex, a witness told detectives the Mustang belonged to a relative. He recalled his uncle Juan and his cousin Jose asking to borrow the car on the Sunday evening Stephanie was shot. By the time they brought it back that night, it was damaged. Both men told him they had accidentally hit a pole.