A 14-year-old boy who collapsed during a physical education class at Fresno High School died after emergency responders encountered a locked campus gate, according to a wrongful death lawsuit filed by his family.

Daniel Christopher Padilla Jr., known as Danny, collapsed while playing basketball on 9 March 2026 at approximately 12:18 p.m. He was pronounced dead at hospital at 1:24 p.m., according to his obituary. His mother, Kenia Lizette Ruiz Suarez, is suing Fresno Unified School District and several employees.

The 38-page complaint was filed in Fresno County Superior Court on Thursday, 19 November. It names the district, the school's principal and vice principal, two nurses and a physical education teacher. The family alleges wrongful death and negligence.

The claims have not been tested in court. The district said it had not yet been served with the lawsuit or reviewed the complaint.

Lawsuit Details Delays After the PE Collapse

According to the complaint, the teacher did not immediately call 911 after Danny collapsed, instead contacting the school nurse's office. A nurse arrived at approximately 12:21 p.m. Fresno police said at the time they received a call at 12:23 p.m.

An ambulance reached the school at approximately 12:24 p.m. but could not access the campus, the complaint alleges. An automated external defibrillator (AED) was brought to Danny by 12:25 p.m. CPR began at approximately 12:26 p.m., and the AED was first used at about 12:27 p.m.

The Los Angeles Times reported that a second shock was administered at approximately 12:29 p.m. The Fresno Fire Department arrived around 12:30 p.m., according to the lawsuit. Danny was transported to hospital at approximately 12:45 p.m.

The family's attorney, Germain Labat, said responders were directed to a gate and given an access code.

'For the emergency responders to be told "Hey, enter at this particular gate, here's the code, and there'll be staff there to guide you to where Danny is in the South Gym," only to find out that the gate was locked, the code was wrong, and there was no one there,' Labat told ABC30.

The lawsuit argues that delayed emergency treatment and the reported access problem contributed to Danny's death. These remain allegations, not findings by a court.

Family Says Death Was Preventable

The complaint also questions the district's emergency-preparedness messaging. Benjamin Drake, founder of Drake Law Firm and an attorney for the family, told the Los Angeles Times that Fresno Unified had distributed materials called 'Heart in the Game'.

'The district told families that in these situations the plan was: Call 911, begin CPR, use a defibrillator,' Drake said. 'It should have been obvious that Danny's life depended on fast action.'

Danny's sister, Hailey Valdovinos, remembered him in a GoFundMe tribute as a '14-year-old silly kid' who loved video games, jokes and basketball. Relatives gathered outside Fresno High School in March to remember him.

Family member Jose Mariscal told ABC30: 'He was just a kid starting high school, beginning his life to becoming an adult.'

Fresno Unified said it continued to mourn the student's death.

'Because this is now a matter of pending litigation, the District will respond to the allegations through the judicial process, which is the appropriate place for them to be addressed,' the district said. It added that student safety and wellbeing remained its highest priority.

Labat said the family was seeking accountability for what it believes was a preventable death.