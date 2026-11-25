Russell Brand has reportedly applied for cleaning and food preparation jobs paying around £20 ($26) a week as new details emerge about his life inside a British prison following his conviction for rape and sexual assault.

The 51-year-old comedian is being held at HMP Littlehey in Cambridgeshire, where his reported daily routine is a far cry from his former celebrity lifestyle. According to insiders, Brand has applied for two prison positions in the hope of increasing the amount of money he can spend while serving his 10-year-and-six-month sentence.

If successful, the jobs would give him access to additional spending money, although the exact earnings may depend on the position he secures.

Phone Calls, Kettle-Cooked Eggs and Prayer Sessions

Brand reportedly spends much of his weekly prison allowance on phone credit to contact his wife, Laura Gallacher, and other family members. His remaining purchases include eggs, dates and bananas.

An insider was quoted as saying: 'He spends the majority of his money on credits to call his family. He's prioritising speaking to them over filling himself up.'

The former comedian has reportedly been preparing eggs using the kettle in his cell. He also spends time listening to BBC Radio 1 broadcasts, including reports about his own case.

His reported prison routine includes access to a landline telephone and group prayer sessions in the prison chapel, where he can join other inmates.

Brand was initially taken to Category B HMP Wandsworth in London before being transferred to Category C HMP Littlehey in a reported secret operation on 13 November.

The prison move followed his conviction and sentencing, with the Cambridgeshire facility providing a lower-security environment.

Prison Statement Reportedly Causes Further Trouble

Brand's adjustment to prison life has not been without controversy. Following his sentencing on 9 November, his wife read a statement he had written behind bars during an episode of their Sunday Service with the Brands podcast.

In the message, Brand continued to deny the offences for which he was convicted, claiming: 'As you know, I am not guilty of the offenses I have been jailed for, so something strange is happening.'

The statement reportedly caused problems with prison authorities, with a source revealing that Brand had broken the rules by releasing the message without permission.

The source also claimed the incident had caused further distress to his victims and made prison officers appear careless for allowing the statement to reach his wife.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Andy Burnham's office described the situation as 'clearly appalling' and said it was being urgently investigated.

Brand was convicted of rape and sexual assault following a trial involving incidents between 2004 and 2009. He received a sentence of 10 years and six months.

Since the conviction, six additional women have reportedly come forward with allegations of sexual misconduct dating from around the same period.

Outside prison, Brand's website has continued selling 'Free Russell' merchandise, including £28 ($37) T-shirts and £27 ($36) baseball caps.

In any case, the entertainer faces a very different financial reality: prison work, a limited weekly allowance, and the prospect of spending years behind bars.