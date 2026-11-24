Four former detainees at a Louisiana immigration detention centre have filed a federal lawsuit accusing two former employees of sexual abuse, intimidation and forced labour. The allegations include threats of death and deportation, overnight work without protective equipment and sexual assaults against people held at the facility.

One plaintiff, identified as Jane Doe, alleges that former assistant warden Emmanuel Reyes repeatedly forced her to perform oral sex between February and May 2024. The lawsuit also accuses former detention officer David Courvelle of sexually assaulting a detainee and making others act as lookouts during the abuse.

David Courvelle.



Gestapo Man. Just pleaded guilty to having repeated sexual encounters with a detainee.



Also smuggled in contraband to keep the unnamed victim from talking. Max sentence of 15 years.



No more mercy for those who continue to harm others like this. If not in this… pic.twitter.com/JfH6ivkfev — abandoned2525 (@abandoned2525) December 30, 2025

Louisiana Lawsuit Names GEO Group and Two Former Employees

The lawsuit was filed on 23 November 2026 in the US District Court for the Western District of Louisiana. It names Reyes, Courvelle and GEO Group, the private prison company operating the South Louisiana ICE Processing Center in Basile, as defendants.

The four plaintiffs are Luis Renteria-Gonzalez, 38, and Mario Garcia-Valenzuela, 43, both transgender men from Mexico; Kenia Campos-Flores, 38, a nonbinary person from El Salvador; and Jane Doe.

The 57-page court complaint describes alleged incidents between 2023 and 2025, primarily involving transgender and nonbinary detainees. It identifies Reyes, who served as assistant warden, as the central figure behind an alleged scheme involving sexual exploitation and coerced physical labour.

The plaintiffs are seeking damages under the federal Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act and Louisiana state law.

Jane Doe Alleges Repeated Sexual Abuse by Former Assistant Warden

Jane Doe alleges that Reyes initially approached her about joining an overnight cleaning crew. After she declined, he allegedly began stalking and sexually harassing her, making inappropriate comments and forcibly groping her.

Between February and May 2024, Reyes repeatedly forced her to perform oral sex, threatening her life and her family if she refused.

Her identity remains undisclosed because of privacy and safety concerns. The complaint also describes allegations that Reyes used information about detainees' families and immigration cases to intimidate them and secure their compliance.

Detainees Describe Alleged Overnight Forced Labour Programme

The lawsuit accuses Reyes of organising an unofficial overnight work programme that required transgender and gender-nonconforming detainees to perform physically demanding jobs around the facility.

Renteria-Gonzalez, Garcia-Valenzuela and Campos-Flores were allegedly awakened at random hours and assigned heavy-duty cleaning, floor stripping, sanitation work and machinery repairs. They also moved heavy equipment and supplies without adequate protective equipment.

The complaint describes an incident in which detainees were repeatedly ordered to move metal cabinets and cinder blocks across warehouse spaces before returning them to their original positions.

When detainees objected, Reyes allegedly told them he would treat them like men if they thought they were men. In another exchange, he challenged Garcia-Valenzuela's request for protective equipment with words to the effect of: 'Aren't you a man? Can't you do manly work?'

The plaintiffs also allege that they were exposed to industrial-strength cleaning chemicals without gloves, face shields or steel-toed boots. They experienced burning eyes and nostrils and chest pain after inhaling the chemicals.

Reyes allegedly provided occasional small payments or commissary items, but compensation was irregular and minimal. The lawsuit claims the programme allowed GEO Group to reduce operating costs by using detainees to maintain and clean the facility.

Former Detention Officer Sentenced to Three Years in Prison

The lawsuit also details separate allegations against Courvelle, who worked at the detention centre in 2025.

He allegedly sexually assaulted Garcia-Valenzuela three times and forced Renteria-Gonzalez and Garcia-Valenzuela to stand guard outside a utility closet while he sexually abused another detained woman.

Courvelle pleaded guilty to one count of sexual abuse of a ward on 29 December 2025. On 26 June 2026, he was sentenced to three years in federal prison.

Federal prosecutors established that Courvelle engaged in prohibited sexual contact with a female detainee while working at the facility between January and July 2025. He had arranged for other detainees to act as lookouts during their encounters to avoid detection.

His guilty plea and sentence relate to the criminal case involving that detainee. The additional allegations involving Garcia-Valenzuela form part of the separate civil lawsuit.

Plaintiffs Allege Retaliation After Reporting Abuse

The plaintiffs say they reported the alleged misconduct through formal complaints, grievances and interviews with federal investigators.

On 6 August 2024, FBI agents interviewed Renteria-Gonzalez, Garcia-Valenzuela and Jane Doe about their experiences at the facility. They disclosed alleged sexual and physical abuse involving Reyes.

Interesting detail in this story: FBI agents who were investigating a Louisiana private prison guard for sexually abusing ICE detainees heard allegations of abuse by another, high-ranking facility official. The guard was later charged; the assistant warden wasn't #lalege #lagov https://t.co/exTkhTm3yS pic.twitter.com/2FvHHhlarm — James Finn (@rjamesfinn) November 23, 2026

The complaint alleges that GEO employees subsequently targeted detainees who had spoken to investigators through searches, disciplinary actions and solitary confinement.

Renteria-Gonzalez was allegedly placed in solitary confinement after reporting the abuse to ICE. The complaint also describes further disciplinary action and isolation involving the other plaintiffs.

Reyes left his position at the detention centre in July 2024. The lawsuit alleges that mistreatment and retaliation continued after his departure, including conduct attributed to other GEO employees.

The case names GEO Group, Reyes and Courvelle as defendants and seeks compensation for the alleged sexual abuse, forced labour, retaliation and related harm. The allegations against Reyes and GEO Group have not been established through a court judgment.