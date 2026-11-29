Mike Love's death has left the future of the Beach Boys' touring operation uncertain, following decades in which he held the group's established licence to perform under its name. The singer and co-founder died on 28 November 2026, aged 85. His publicist, Katie Altman, confirmed that he died of cardiac arrest surrounded by family.

The question now facing the remaining musicians is whether they can continue performing under the Beach Boys identity without Love. Although Brother Records Inc. (BRI) owns the group's trademark, Love held the established licensing agreement that authorised his touring band to perform under the name. Neither BRI nor its business partners had announced a new touring arrangement by 30 November.

How Mike Love Secured the Beach Boys Touring Licence

The band's licensing history dates back to disagreements among its surviving members over the right to perform under the Beach Boys name. In 1998, Love entered into a trademark licensing agreement with BRI, allowing him to tour using the group's identity.

The Ninth Circuit's decision in Brother Records Inc. v. Jardine confirms that BRI issued Love a non-exclusive trademark licence in 1998. The company declined, however, to sign an equivalent agreement authorising former bandmate Al Jardine to use the mark.

Jardine subsequently performed under variations of the Beach Boys name, prompting BRI to pursue trademark infringement proceedings. In 2003, the Ninth Circuit upheld a permanent injunction preventing him from using 'Beach Boy' or 'Beach Boys' in the name of his music group. The ruling reinforced Love's position as the established authorised touring frontman, while BRI retained ownership of the registered trademark.

The Beach Boys' Touring Problems Began Before His Death

The group's touring schedule had already experienced significant disruption during 2026. In July, the Beach Boys postponed nearly 30 summer concerts scheduled between 23 July and 3 September, announcing a short break to 'recharge' before an anticipated September return. Although Love's statement did not identify a medical reason for the decision, subsequent reports linked the disruption to concerns about his health.

The band's September return was also affected by further postponements and cancellations before it resumed public performances in October. Love performed in Cincinnati on 10 October and at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium on 11 October, marking his final two concerts with the group.

At the Nashville performance, Love remained seated throughout the show and required assistance getting onto the stage. His longtime collaborator John Stamos and his son Christian also appeared during the concert.

The touring operation underwent another change in November. Disney's EPCOT replaced the Beach Boys' scheduled 11 and 12 November appearances with performances billed as John Stamos and the California Sound. The band's final scheduled 2026 concert, set for 13 November at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Bristol, Virginia, was also cancelled.

Who Controls the Beach Boys' Future?

The band's commercial ownership adds another dimension to the uncertainty. In February 2021, Irving Azoff's Iconic Artists Group acquired a controlling interest in the Beach Boys' intellectual property and brand, including interests in the group's recordings and publishing. However, the distinction between those commercial rights and BRI's trademark ownership remains important when considering the band's touring future. The acquisition did not automatically transfer Love's personal touring licence to another performer.

One future performance remains listed on the River Cree Resort and Casino website in Enoch, Alberta, for 8 May 2027. The event description still identifies Love as the band's leader and names the musicians scheduled to perform alongside him. However, the listing has not been updated to reflect his death, leaving the concert's future and the identity of any replacement performers uncertain.

Al Jardine is now the sole surviving founding member of the original 1961 lineup, following the deaths of Dennis Wilson, Carl Wilson, Brian Wilson and Love. He continues to perform with his Pet Sounds Band, although whether he or another touring configuration could obtain permission from BRI to use the Beach Boys identity remains unanswered.

For now, the Beach Boys' next touring chapter depends on the licensing arrangements controlled by Brother Records. With Love's established agreement no longer providing a clear route forward, the remaining musicians face uncertainty over whether the band can continue performing under its familiar name.