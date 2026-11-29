Avengers: Doomsday director Joe Russo has revealed new details about Doctor Doom's powers and the mysterious Latverian witches ahead of the film's December release. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly in an interview published on 29 November 2026, Russo hinted at surprising comic-book connections without identifying the masked figures.

The revelations follow Marvel's introduction of three witches at San Diego Comic-Con in July. Their green, purple and bronze costumes have since appeared in promotional material for the film.

Meanwhile, a post-credits revelation involving Scarlet Witch has raised questions about whether the character could be connected to Doom's mysterious followers.

Joe Russo Reveals Doctor Doom's Connection to Dark Magic

Russo told Entertainment Weekly that the filmmakers were particularly interested in Victor von Doom's relationship with occult magic. The director described Doom as 'a very, very powerful sorcerer' who studied dark and ancient magic.

That interpretation places considerable emphasis on sorcery, adding another dimension to a villain traditionally associated with scientific brilliance and advanced technology. According to Russo, Doom's connection to dark magic influences everything around him, including the three masked witches who appear alongside him.

Their relationship with his powers appears central to Marvel's interpretation, although their precise roles remain undisclosed. Russo also hinted that the characters have an unexpected connection to Marvel's comic-book history.

'They do have a history that is from the books and [a history] that is a surprise,' he said.

Marvel Comics provides some background to Doom's mystical abilities. His mother, Cynthia von Doom, learned magical practices within her Romani community. Victor later combined sorcery with technology while pursuing power in Latveria.

However, that history does not establish whether the witches are connected to Cynthia or Doom's ancestry. Robert Downey Jr. portrays Doctor Doom in the forthcoming film, returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe after previously playing Tony Stark.

Scarlet Witch Speculation Grows After VisionQuest Finale

Another possible connection emerged in the finale of Disney+'s VisionQuest, which included a post-credits scene featuring Doom and Wanda Maximoff. The sequence showed Doom lifting rubble from Scarlet Witch, played by Elizabeth Olsen, before awakening her.

Wanda had apparently died beneath the collapsing Mount Wundagore in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022). Her return has prompted speculation that she could be one of the three Latverian witches.

However, the Russo brothers declined to comment when Entertainment Weekly contacted them about the revelation. There is a notable comic-book parallel.

In Avengers: The Children's Crusade, Wanda's children search for their missing mother and discover her suffering from amnesia in Doctor Doom's company. The VisionQuest finale similarly leaves Billy and Tommy Maximoff searching for Wanda, although Marvel has not confirmed that Doomsday adapts that storyline.

Other suggested candidates include Sylvie, portrayed by Sophia Di Martino in Loki, and Clea, played by Charlize Theron in Multiverse of Madness. Neither has been confirmed as a member of Doom's group.

The film will also unite the Avengers, Fantastic Four and X-Men as incursions threaten different realities across the multiverse. Disney has confirmed that Avengers: Doomsday opens in UK cinemas on 16 December 2026.