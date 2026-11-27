Dakota Johnson has faced accusations of racial insensitivity after questioning whether NBA player OG Anunoby was a 'real person' during a televised guessing game.

The exchange, from an episode of Hot Ones Versus, was reposted on X on 24 November 2026 and prompted some social media users to describe her reaction as a racial microaggression. Others said it could have reflected unfamiliarity with Anunoby.

The episode, which also featured Anne Hathaway and Josh Hartnett, was recorded in October 2026. The actors appeared on the First We Feast programme to promote their film, Verity.

According to BuzzFeed, the clip was shared on X on 24 November. It drew responses from people who said they had experienced unfamiliar names being questioned or ridiculed. The criticism focused on Johnson's response to Anunoby's name, rather than on a statement from the basketball player himself.

Dakota Johnson Questions Whether OG Anunoby Is a Real Person

During the episode, Hathaway held up cards bearing the names of famous people she had previously worked with or encountered. Johnson and Hartnett had to give clues without saying the names.

After Hathaway correctly identified Matt Damon, the pair struggled when Anunoby's name appeared. Neither initially recognised the basketball player.

According to Primetimer, Johnson responded with an expletive before asking whether the name was genuine. Hartnett tried to help Hathaway by referring to the phrase 'original gangster'. Hathaway then correctly guessed Anunoby's name.

'That's a real person?' Johnson asked.

Hathaway went on to talk about supporting the New York Knicks and recalled watching Anunoby play. Anunoby is a forward for the Knicks. He won an NBA championship with the Toronto Raptors in 2019.

Hathaway's familiarity with the player drew praise from some viewers. Several contrasted her response with Johnson's, although the programme's format asked the actors to guess names and the clip does not show what either knew about Anunoby before the game.

Dakota Johnson Faces Reddit Backlash Over OG Anunoby Remarks

The exchange was criticised in Reddit's r/popculturechat community, where some users said Johnson's remarks amounted to a racial microaggression. The term is used to describe a subtle expression of prejudice, whether intentional or unintentional.

'Nah, get out of here. I'm tired of people making fun of ethnic and non European sounding names. It's racist,' one Reddit user wrote.

Other contributors shared experiences of having their names questioned or treated as difficult to pronounce. One commenter compared this with people learning the names of fictional characters in Game of Thrones.

Some users also pointed to unusual names given to the children of celebrities, asking why Anunoby's name had prompted such a reaction. The comments reflected differing views about whether Johnson's response was more than a moment of confusion during the game.

Not everyone interpreted her remarks as evidence of racial prejudice. Some commenters suggested she might simply not have known who Anunoby was. Others discussed her delivery without assigning a motive to it.

'Dakota took that aloof quirkiness a smidge far,' another Reddit user commented.

Several commenters distinguished between Johnson's response to the name and her apparent unfamiliarity with professional basketball. Similar criticism appeared in Reddit's r/Fauxmoi community.

The footage does not establish Johnson's intent, and neither her remarks nor the online responses confirm that they were racially motivated. Primetimer reported on 27 November that Johnson had not publicly addressed the criticism. Its report did not include comments from Anunoby or First We Feast.