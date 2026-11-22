Lou Gramm, 76, says Jesus helped him survive a brain tumour in 1997 and guided the surgeon during his operation. The former Foreigner frontman shared his belief on Kristen Collier's I Love You, Jesus podcast, revisiting the illness as he prepares to leave regular touring.

Gramm announced plans to retire from touring in 2025 and reaffirmed them this year. His latest reflections concern both the health challenges he has endured and what he hopes to do with more time at home.

During the conversation, he also discussed changes in his health, his sobriety and the prayers that have become part of his daily routine.

Lou Gramm Recalls Brain Tumour Surgery and His Faith

Discussing the 1997 operation, Gramm said he believed Jesus had protected him. 'And I know that He was guiding that doctor's hands during the operation,' he told Collier. 'I just felt He was.'

His account reflects personal religious conviction rather than an independently established medical explanation. Gramm also described changes he associates with the tumour, including no longer experiencing dreams.

He said he sleeps comfortably despite the change and acknowledged lasting damage from his illness. The medical cause of his reported symptoms has not been independently established.

Gramm said he takes considerably less medication than in the past. He described following a ketogenic diet, drinking plenty of liquids and exercising regularly. Breathing exercises, he explained, help him sustain notes when performing.

The singer also spoke openly about his previous struggles with drug addiction and alcoholism. He said he has been sober for more than 30 years and credited his Christian faith with helping him through those experiences.

That faith remains part of his daily routine. Gramm said he prays before flights, sometimes travelling by air two or three times weekly, although he has grown more reluctant to fly. He also prays before sleeping and gives thanks when he wakes.

Lou Gramm Faces Retirement Plans and 2027 Performances

Gramm joined Foreigner in 1976 after singing with Black Sheep. His voice became central to hits including 'Cold as Ice' and 'I Want to Know What Love Is'. The band entered the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2024.

His third solo album, Released, arrived on 27 March 2026. His publicity team said the record contains 10 songs developed from earlier recordings, many written with longtime collaborator Bruce Turgon. Gramm has toured in support of the album.

In an August interview, he reiterated his intention to stop touring in 2026. 'At the end of this year, I'm coming off the road permanently,' he said. He has also explained that he wants to retire while he can still perform the songs properly.

A concert remains advertised for 19 December at the Des Plaines Theatre in Illinois. Yet the retirement timetable is not entirely straightforward. Foreigner announced in September that Gramm would make special guest appearances with the band in 2027.

Those dates include the Rock Legends Cruise in February and shows at The Venetian in Las Vegas in March. The announcements indicate that ending his regular solo touring schedule may not mean an immediate end to all live appearances.

Gramm has said he wants more time with his older children and younger child, as well as his cars, friends and home. After decades spent travelling, those are the things he hopes to enjoy away from the road.