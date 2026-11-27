US President Donald Trump asked his aide Natalie Harp to check whether Robert Pattinson held 'conservative' political views before commenting on the British actor's casting as the next James Bond, according to the New York Post.

During an Oval Office interview published on Tuesday, 24 November, Trump appeared keen to establish where Pattinson stood politically before offering his verdict on the casting. The unusual exchange also revived Trump's past interest in the Hollywood star's love life, with the president revisiting a controversial social media post from 2012.

Trump Questions Pattinson's Political Leanings Following Bond Casting

Asked about Pattinson's appointment as the iconic British secret agent, Trump reportedly called through the open door of the Oval Office to Natalie Harp, a presidential aide nicknamed the 'human printer' for her role in supplying him with printed material.

'Is James Bond conservative? Natalie,' Trump asked. Harp subsequently handed the president several articles about the actor, reassuring him that 'he's been good'.

'I always like people that like me,' the president said. Trump appeared pleased by what he read, suggesting that Pattinson had spoken favourably about him. 'That's cute. He says nice things,' Trump remarked, without elaborating. However, the exchange did not establish Pattinson's political affiliation or whether the actor supports the Republican president.

Trump's Old Kristen Stewart Tweet Resurfaces

Among the printouts was a reminder of Trump's unexpected interest in Pattinson's personal life more than a decade earlier, when the actor was dating his Twilight co-star Kristen Stewart. In 2012, Trump repeatedly commented on the couple's relationship after Stewart issued a public apology to Pattinson over her reported infidelity.

'Robert Pattinson should not take back Kristen Stewart. She cheated on him like a dog & will do it again — just watch. He can do much better!' Trump wrote on Twitter at the time.

Robert Pattinson should not take back Kristen Stewart. She cheated on him like a dog & will do it again--just watch. He can do much better! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 17, 2012

The president read the post aloud during the interview, acknowledging that it was from 'a long time ago.' After reviewing the material, Trump said Pattinson 'looks nice' and wished him 'luck' in his new role.

In a 2017 interview with The Daily Beast, Pattinson joked about the apparent deletion of Trump's old tweets about him. 'It's weird. I did notice—I think today or yesterday—in one of his Twitter cleanups that he deleted all those tweets! I was like, hey, are you trying to sweep me under the rug, man? What happened? I'm a part of your life!' the actor said, laughing. However, the publication noted that the tweets remained online at the time.

Pattinson Prepares to Take Over as 007

Pattinson, 40, will become the seventh actor to portray James Bond in the main film franchise after Amazon MGM Studios confirmed his casting on 16 November, succeeding Daniel Craig, who concluded his tenure with 2021's No Time to Die.

The British actor described securing the coveted role as the 'honour of a lifetime' and 'a dream come true.' Having risen to international prominence through the Harry Potter and Twilight franchises, Pattinson has since expanded his acting portfolio with appearances in Christopher Nolan's Tenet and The Odyssey, as well as Primetime.

According to Variety, several other high-profile names had been linked to the role, including Callum Turner, Jack Lowden, Nicholas Hoult, Josh O'Connor, Tom Francis, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Harris Dickinson, and Harry Styles.