A Harry Styles fan has been taken to hospital after falling several metres from a second-level railing at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia, following the singer's concert on Saturday, 28 November.

The woman, believed to be in her 30s, reportedly lost her balance while sitting on a level-two railing and posing for photographs.

Witnesses described a horrifying scene as she fell onto a row of empty seats below, prompting screams from concertgoers and an emergency response.

Harry Styles Fan Falls From Balcony While Taking Photographs

According to 7NEWS, the incident happened at approximately 11 p.m. local time after Styles completed his second Melbourne performance as part of his Together, Together Tour. The woman was reportedly sitting on a level-two railing with friends when she lost her balance and fell onto a row of empty seats below.

Footage published by 7NEWS showed the woman posing with two other concertgoers against the railing moments before the fall. Witnesses said people nearby had shouted at the group to get down.

Jaymie Vicino told 7NEWS: 'We were sort of watching these girls on the top level. They were obviously drunk and just being silly, trying to take photos.' She added that people nearby had been shouting at the group to get down.

A witness quoted by the Herald Sun reportedly said the woman tried to grab the railing as she fell but could not stop herself. She landed on unoccupied seats below, and no other spectators were reported to have been struck.

Witnesses Describe 'Horrifying' Scenes After Concert Accident

Concertgoers described hearing screams as the woman fell. Bianca Vicino told 7NEWS: 'I just remember the screams from the crowd on the floor and people were nearly vomiting and collapsing from what they witnessed.'

A witness quoted by the Herald Sun said the woman appeared unsteady before posing on the railing. The spectator recalled that she tried unsuccessfully to grab the barrier as she fell, adding: 'She didn't scream or cry so we knew it was bad.'

Adele Dyson, who witnessed the fall while leaving the stadium with her daughters, told 7NEWS: 'It was an absolute horrible end to an amazing concert.' She added: 'Then in a terrifying moment we watched her fall. It was horrific.'

Harry Styles fan falls off a second-tier balcony while trying to pose for a photo while sitting on the railing in Melbourne.



Witnesses say the fall was so bad that people were “nearly vomiting and collapsing” from what they saw.



The woman, allegedly in her 30s, was sent to the… pic.twitter.com/BoYHEL7C9n — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 29, 2026

Ambulance Victoria Confirms Woman Hospitalised With Injuries

Emergency services responded to the incident at Marvel Stadium in Docklands at approximately 11 p.m. Ambulance Victoria confirmed that advanced life support paramedics assessed and treated the woman before transporting her to The Alfred hospital.

'A woman in her 30s with upper and lower body injuries was transported by road ambulance to The Alfred in a stable condition,' an Ambulance Victoria spokesperson told 7NEWS.

A Marvel Stadium spokesperson said the woman had received immediate medical attention and was expected to be released from hospital in the coming days, according to reports by the Daily Mail and The Mirror.

Accident Follows Harry Styles' Previous Concert Intervention

The incident happened a day after Styles interrupted his Friday, 27 November, performance at Marvel Stadium to help an unwell fan.

The Mirror reported that Styles stopped his performance twice after concertgoers appeared to need medical assistance. During one interruption, he paused 'Treat People With Kindness' and checked on an attendee while medical staff responded.

Styles is scheduled to perform two more shows at Marvel Stadium on 2 and 4 December before taking his Together, Together Tour to Sydney's Accor Stadium for performances on 12 and 13 December, according to 7NEWS.