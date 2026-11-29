Col. Bruce Hampton's fellow musicians briefly kept playing when he collapsed during his 70th birthday concert on 1 May 2017, believing his fall was part of the show. Drummer Jeff Sipe recalled seeing Hampton on the floor during earlier performances. Hampton was later pronounced dead at Emory University Hospital Midtown.

Hampton, widely regarded as the father of the modern jam scene, had organised the four-hour concert himself. Billed as Hampton 70, the show brought together musicians who took turns performing his material. Eyewitnesses described him as joyful and emotional in the company of musicians he had helped guide.

Why the Band Kept Playing After Hampton's Collapse

More than 30 performers took the stage for the closing number, Bobby 'Blue' Bland's 'Turn On Your Lovelight'. It was the first song Hampton had ever performed in public. Midway through the number, he gestured to Brandon 'Taz' Niederauer, a 14-year-old guitarist, to take a solo.

Hampton smiled as he met Sipe's eye, then slowly lowered himself to one knee. He fell face down with his left arm draped over a stage monitor. 'It wasn't the first time any of us had seen him on the floor like James Brown,' Sipe told The Wall Street Journal.

Niederauer began his solo. Warren Haynes, John Popper and the musicians around them continued playing for several moments. Popper later wrote on Facebook that he had leaned over and whispered a joke to Niederauer about the effect of his solo on Hampton. At the time, Popper recalled, he thought Hampton was still playing along.

Concern Grows After Hampton's Collapse

Sipe recalled that 'it took a minute for concern to grow.' When the music stopped, Hampton was still motionless. Medical personnel and stagehands rushed onto the stage as the curtains were drawn. Hampton was then taken to the nearby hospital.

His career had spanned six decades. He began as the frontman of The Hampton Grease Band in Atlanta, Georgia, and developed an underground following across the American Southeast. His gravelly blues voice lent itself to Southern R&B, but he would also break into wordless screams or deliver spoken monologues on stage.

According to the Daily Star, Hampton played a custom electric instrument of his own design, a cross between a guitar and a mandolin he called the 'chazoid'. On occasion he would even 'play' a chainsaw on stage.

A Bassist's Tribute After Hampton's Collapse

Among those who paid tribute was bassist Oteil Burbridge, who drew on a remark from the 1960s that he attributed to Hampton. In Burbridge's recollection, Hampton had once described dying on stage as a man's highest ambition.

'Make no mistake, I truly believe Bruce knew he was going to die this way. No one will ever convince me otherwise.' Burbridge wrote those words on social media as part of a tribute that also recalled the pleasure Hampton took in surprising the people around him.

'Like some sort of spiritual hit man, he got one person after another with such glee and playfulness. And in his very last second on earth, he got the most people at one time that he ever did.'