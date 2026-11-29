Patti LaBelle's nephew and adopted son, William 'Byl' Holte, has claimed he faced his sixth Thanksgiving alone following a years-long family estrangement that he attributes to his support for US President Donald Trump.

In a post on X on Thursday, 26 November, Holte revisited his alleged falling-out with the Grammy-winning American singer, claiming that political disagreements and his decision to discuss private family matters publicly had contributed to their fractured relationship.

His latest disclosure comes three months after he publicly addressed the estrangement, which he traces back to Christmas 2019.

Although LaBelle has previously acknowledged their political differences, Holte's allegations concerning the circumstances of his departure and subsequent exclusion remain independently unverified.

Here’s why SUPPORTING TRUMP means spending my 6th Thanksgiving alone:



My aunt is Patti LaBelle, famous singer AND DEMOCRAT.



Christmas 2019, she had just informed me that I had to move out of the home I had happily shared with her for 12 years.



So when I heard her and my family… pic.twitter.com/BErO3a0PAh — Byl Holte (@SirBylHolte) November 26, 2026

Patti LaBelle's Nephew Claims 'Lifetime Banishment' From Family

Holte claimed LaBelle had informed him around Christmas 2019 that he needed to leave the Pennsylvania home they had shared for 12 years.

According to his account, tensions escalated when he overheard relatives discussing Trump and challenged their criticism of the then-president. Holte alleged that family members subsequently forced him to leave the property.

However, his account indicates that LaBelle had already asked him to move out before the political confrontation he described. The original reason for that decision remains unclear.

Holte also alleged that the singer objected to his decision to discuss their relationship publicly in 2025, leading to what he characterised as 'lifetime banishment'.

He further claimed that people within LaBelle's social circle had stopped communicating with him.

Despite saying he had stepped away from politics, Holte maintained that his relationship with his relatives had not improved.

'They still hate me,' he wrote.

Holte also indicated that the alleged estrangement had not changed his preference for voting Republican.

His Thanksgiving post revisited allegations he had previously made in August 2026, when he publicly blamed political disagreements for the deterioration of his relationship with LaBelle.

The reasons behind the family's apparent estrangement have not been independently established.

LaBelle Previously Addressed Their Political Differences

While Holte maintains that his political beliefs contributed to his exclusion, LaBelle previously offered a different perspective on their relationship.

In an interview with O, The Oprah Magazine, published on 16 December 2020, the singer acknowledged that she and her adopted son held opposing political views but insisted that those differences did not diminish her affection for him.

'I love Billy. He has a Republican mind. And, guess what? I don't,' LaBelle said.

She also rejected the suggestion that she hated him because of his political beliefs.

The singer revealed that she had spoken with Holte by telephone shortly before the interview. According to LaBelle, he had apologised to her following an online political controversy that had attracted public attention.

She nevertheless expressed reservations about her name becoming associated with controversies involving him.

Holte is the biological son of LaBelle's younger sister, Jacqueline, who died in 1989. The singer subsequently adopted Holte and his sister, Stayce.

LaBelle's comments from 2020 provide important historical context but predate Holte's latest allegations. They do not establish whether the pair subsequently reconciled or what caused any further deterioration in their relationship.

Holte has continued to associate family celebrations with the alleged dispute, using Thanksgiving to revisit grievances surrounding his departure from LaBelle's home nearly seven years ago.

No public response from LaBelle specifically addressing Holte's latest Thanksgiving allegations was identified in the available reporting. His claims remain his personal account of the family dispute.