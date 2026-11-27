The Backstreet Boys will play four concerts at The O2 in London next June, their first scheduled UK appearances in nearly five years. The American group announced on Friday, 27 November 2026, that it will perform on 8, 9, 11 and 12 June 2027.

Their last UK performances were in London and Manchester on 6 and 8 November 2022, respectively, during the DNA World Tour. The June dates are currently listed as the band's only UK shows in 2027.

Promoted by Live Nation, the Into the Millennium Homecoming residency is part of The O2's 20th anniversary celebrations. The four-night run will bring the group back to London after its recent European residency in Germany.

Residency Momentum and Millennium

Formed in 1993, the Backstreet Boys comprise Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell and Kevin Richardson. Their London dates follow a sold-out residency at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Düsseldorf, Germany.

More than 450,000 tickets were sold across 10 concerts, according to figures published by Düsseldorf's city authorities in September 2026. The residency was the group's only European run that year.

'London, we heard you,' the band said in its concert announcement, referring to its performances in Düsseldorf earlier this year.

The London shows will include songs from the group's career, among them 'I Want It That Way' and 'Larger Than Life'. Both feature on the band's 1999 album Millennium, which received Grammy nominations for Album of the Year and Best Pop Album in 2000. 'I Want It That Way' was also nominated for Record of the Year.

London, you know we couldn’t miss The O2’s 20th birthday 🪐



See you 8, 9, 11 & 12 June 2027. Get first access to tickets through Priority from 1 December.



More info ➡️ https://t.co/1UgiIY1MlY pic.twitter.com/Sp7QFpOxSE — Backstreet Boys (@backstreetboys) November 27, 2026

The group's activity has also extended to North America. In October 2026, it expanded its upcoming Toronto residency at Rogers Centre from four to 12 stadium concerts. Ticketmaster has reported that the band's Las Vegas residency at Sphere drew nearly one million attendees across 56 sold-out performances.

Emma Bownes, senior vice-president of venue programming at AEG International, welcomed the group's part in The O2 anniversary programme. She described the Backstreet Boys as 'one of the most iconic pop groups of all time'.

London Tickets, Presales and Entry

The Backstreet Boys Army Fan Club presale is due to begin at 11 a.m. GMT on Tuesday, 1 December 2026. Eligible O2 and Virgin Media broadband customers can access tickets through Priority from midday that day.

Further presales will take place before general sale begins at midday GMT on Friday, 4 December, through the band's official website. Ticket prices had not been disclosed in the official announcements reviewed on 27 November.

Backstreet's back, ALRIGHT!



One of the most iconic and best-selling bands of all time, The Backstreet Boys, have announced their return to London’s The O2 Arena for a very special set of shows beginning June 8th, 2027.



The “Into The Millennium - Homecoming: Live in London”… pic.twitter.com/ojNwlrCzMg — ticketmasteruk (@TicketmasterUK) November 27, 2026

The O2 lists a 6:30 p.m. BST doors opening time for each concert. Customers buying tickets through The O2 or AXS will need to display them using the venue's mobile app.

Eligible Priority members may also receive free cloakroom use, priority queues and access to the O2 Blueroom. These benefits are subject to availability and applicable terms.

Backstreet Boys Bring Fan Experience to London

The band has also announced Backstreet Boys Terminal, a pop-up fan experience inspired by the airport imagery on the cover of Millennium.

The planned experience will include merchandise, exclusive collectibles, themed photo opportunities and fan events during the residency. Holders of Please & Thank You VIP packages have been promised priority entry and access to an exclusive lounge.

O2 representative Gareth Griffiths said in the concert announcement that the group had 'provided the soundtrack to countless fans' lives since the 90s'.