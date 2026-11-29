Rob Lowe has revisited his attraction to Nastassja Kinski while dating Melissa Gilbert during the filming of The Hotel New Hampshire. In his Netflix documentary, Rob Lowe: The Outsider, he recalls being captivated by his co-star and admits that his relationship with Gilbert would not stop him from pursuing Kinski.

Released on Netflix on 24 November 2026, the documentary looks back at Lowe's career and personal life, including his experience making the 1984 film. His recollections have renewed interest in an episode Gilbert described in her 2009 memoir, Prairie Tale, in which she said a hotel operator alerted her to Lowe's apparent involvement with Kinski.

Lowe Recalls Meeting Kinski in Montreal

The Hotel New Hampshire was adapted from John Irving's novel and directed by Tony Richardson. Lowe played John Berry, Jodie Foster portrayed his sister Franny, and Kinski appeared as Susie the Bear, John's love interest. Filming began in May 1983, and the film was released in March 1984.

Lowe, then 19, recalls arriving on the Montreal set and being immediately struck by Kinski, who appeared on the cover of Time magazine as they were shooting.

'I'm faced with the phenomenon that was Nastassja Kinski,' he says in the documentary, adding that he was 'pinching' himself at being cast as her love interest.

He describes his on-and-off relationship with Gilbert, whom he dated from 1981 to 1987, as what he thought was serious. Asked whether he was still involved with her during filming, Lowe acknowledges the relationship's instability.

'I wasn't gonna let that stand in the way of the girl on the cover of Time magazine,' he says.

The documentary also features archival footage from a 1984 interview with Joan Rivers, during which Lowe described his connection with Kinski as 'a very special relationship'. Asked to clarify, he replied, 'We did have that,' without elaborating.

Lowe also recalls Richardson encouraging cast members to pursue intimacy off camera to reflect the relationships between their characters.

'Tony Richardson was actively promoting us all to have sex with each other,' he says, adding that the director told them to think about 'getting it on' because that was what their characters were doing. Richardson died in 1991, and his side of the account is not included in the film.

Gilbert's Account of the Hotel Operator's Call

Gilbert offered a different perspective in Prairie Tale. She wrote that she visited Lowe in Montreal but became increasingly suspicious of his relationship with Kinski.

After returning to Los Angeles, Gilbert said she struggled to reach Lowe at his Montreal hotel. When she asked the switchboard operator to try his room again, the operator paused and asked: 'Ms. Gilbert, shall I ring Ms. Kinski's room?' According to Gilbert, the operator then explained that Lowe had just requested a wake-up call from Kinski's room.

Gilbert said she flew to Montreal to confront him. She recalled telling Lowe: 'You don't f*** with America's sweetheart.'

These details are Gilbert's recollections in her memoir and are not independently established by the documentary. While Lowe acknowledges his attraction to Kinski and admits that his relationship with Gilbert would not prevent him from pursuing her, The Outsider does not directly address the hotel operator's alleged involvement.

The documentary also traces Lowe's career, from The Outsiders and St. Elmo's Fire to his Emmy-nominated work on The West Wing.