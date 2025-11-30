Nearly five years after their high-profile split, Miley Cyrus is reportedly seeking an in person conversation with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, as the singer hopes to finally address unresolved issues and find closure.

Sources suggest the meeting is deeply personal, reflecting the emotional weight of their decade-long, on-and-off relationship.

Why Miley Cyrus Wants to See Liam Hemsworth

As the fifth anniversary of their divorce draws near, a source revealed to Star Magazine that the pop singer wants to have a face-to-face conversation with the actor. Despite her attempts to let go and move forward, it is said that Cyrus continues to grapple with unresolved feelings.

The insider noted, 'Liam was her first everything. She truly believed they were destined to be together,' adding that Cyrus has some regrets about how their relationship ended.

The meeting is not just a simple catch-up, but about confronting the past. 'This isn't something she wants to do over text,' the source explained, emphasising that Cyrus believes certain feelings can only be addressed in-person.

On the other hand, the source claimed that Hemsworth hates confrontation and has steered clear of Cyrus since the day their relationship fell apart, essentially 'ghosting' her. Still, the pop star continues to make determined efforts to connect with the actor.

Ultimately, Hemsworth has agreed to meet Cyrus during his next visit to Los Angeles.

Key Moments in Their Relationship

Cyrus and Hemsworth first met on the set of The Last Song in 2009. Their on-screen chemistry quickly became a real-life romance, and by 2010 they were frequently photographed together.

The pair became engaged in June 2012, with Cyrus just 19 and Hemsworth 22 at the time, but the engagement ended in September 2013. After several years apart, they reconciled in 2016, and by late 2018 the relationship had deepened once again.

In December 2018, the couple exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony at their home in Nashville. However, tragedy struck just weeks earlier, when their Malibu home was destroyed in the Woolsey Fire, a devastating loss that reportedly placed immense emotional strain on the pair.

By June 2019, during a performance at the Glastonbury Festival, Cyrus realised their marriage was no longer working. The couple separated two months later, in August 2019, and their divorce was finalised in early 2020.

Their turbulent, decade-long relationship, marked by multiple separations and a marriage lasting less than a year, has become a defining chapter of both their personal histories.

Love and Life After Divorce

Today, both Cyrus and Hemsworth have moved on in both love and career, each following a distinct path.

Cyrus is currently dating musician Maxx Morando, and their connection seems to be both romantic and creatively inspiring. Morando has contributed to Cyrus' latest project. The singer released her ninth studio album, Something Beautiful, in May. The record, described as introspective and emotionally grounded, was accompanied by a visual film that premiered in June.

As for Hemsworth, he's engaged to Australian model Gabriella Brooks, with the couple confirming their engagement in September. Since their initial appearance together in late 2019, the couple has maintained a discreet presence. They are managing to juggle Brooks' modelling career, which includes prominent campaigns, alongside Hemsworth's acting endeavours.

Professionally, Hemsworth appears focused on his acting career. In his October appearance on the Today show, he has described this as 'a happy time in life,' as he and Brooks plan their future together following the engagement.