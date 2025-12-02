La Toya Jackson triggered concern among fans after showing off her extremely thin body on Instagram.

The American singer and sister of the late King of Pop Michael Jackson, posted a series of images on her Instagram account while wearing a pair of tight black pants matched with a red long-sleeved top.

She added the caption, 'Happy Monday guys! Wishing you all a fabulous week! Stay safe, healthy and much love to you all.'

Fans Expressed Concern

Jackson's Instagram followers turned to the comment section to show their concern for the singer, who looked extremely slender in the images she shared.

'Omg lord honey may God help this woman. She's having a difficult time. She's so thin,' one fan wrote.

Another fan commented, 'I used to think she was so pretty back in the day, but someone plz tell me WTF happened to Latoya?!'

Other fans remind those who criticised her looks to be a little kinder. 'Y'all please don't be unkind I think Latoya is having some health challenges,' a fan said.

La Toya's Health Update

The 69-year-old singer previously revealed the current state of her health in another Instagram video posted on 7 November.

The fifth child among the famous Jackson siblings shared that she recently had to see a healthcare expert for undisclosed reasons.

'Hi guys, I hope everyone's doing well. I'm here at the doctor again, so I'm hoping that everything goes well with me, all results are good, and I hope you guys have a great day,' she said while sitting on a blue chair in the clinic's examination room.

A few days later, she posted another video to share that she was back at the same clinic. 'Constantly getting checkups,' she revealed. 'Oh well. Have a great week, guys.'

La Toya and her team opted not to respond to questions regarding her health.

The singer's cryptic posts coincided with the release of the trailer for her brother's biopic, Michael, starring their nephew Jaafar Jackson.

The movie tells the story of the late King of Pop from the time he started performing with his brothers as the Jackson Five, up to his peak in the music industry.

La Toya's Fitness Routine

In June, the singer told The Daily Mail in an interview that she is doing an organic plant-based diet, which resulted in her current slim figure.

'I'm strictly organic. I make sure that everything I eat is organic and my diet is basically based on plants,' Jackson explained. 'So it's a cruciferous diet basically and that's what I stick to because this is what God put on the earth for us.'

For those who do not know what a cruciferous diet is, it is a type of vegetarian diet that focuses on consuming cruciferous crops like arugula, cabbage, broccoli and kale.

Jackson has yet to reveal the real reason why her weight continuously drops, but fans are hoping that all is well in her health and she could overcome whatever medical issues she is experiencing at the moment.