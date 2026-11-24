Miley Cyrus shared a full-circle family moment at her wedding to Maxx Morando on Saturday, 21 November, in Palm Springs, California, as her mother, Tish Cyrus, accompanied her down the aisle. Wedding photographs published by Vogue on Monday, 23 November, Miley's 34th birthday, confirmed the reversal of roles.

Three years earlier, the singer had walked Tish down the aisle during her wedding to actor Dominic Purcell in Malibu. The newly released images show Tish returning the favour, creating a striking parallel between the two family celebrations.

Miley Cyrus' Special Role in Tish's 2023 Wedding

When Tish married Purcell on 19 August 2023, Miley was involved in several aspects of the celebrations, from the engagement to the wedding ceremony. The singer helped Purcell organise his proposal during Thanksgiving in 2022. The couple subsequently held their wedding at Miley's Malibu home, where she served as maid of honour.

Speaking to Vogue in August 2023, Miley reflected on how her mother had supported her throughout her life, from childhood cheerleading competitions to her career in television and music. 'To stand beside my mother and give her away to Dom is a moment I will cherish for the rest of my life,' Miley said.

Her older sister, Brandi Cyrus, also participated in the bridal party. Miley wore an ice-blue bridesmaid dress by Bec & Bridge, complementing the wedding's soft colour palette.

Tish Cyrus Returns the Favour at Miley's Wedding

Three years later, Tish accompanied her daughter down the aisle as Miley exchanged vows with Morando, a musician and drummer associated with the band Liily.

The outdoor ceremony featured a poolside setting, an elaborate white floral arch, candles and palm trees. Wayne Coyne, frontman of the Flaming Lips and Miley's long-time musical collaborator, officiated the wedding.

Tish subsequently celebrated the occasion on Instagram, sharing a photograph of herself alongside Purcell. 'Walking into the most magical night,' she captioned the photograph, alongside the newlyweds' initials and wedding date.

The celebrations also brought together several members of the Cyrus family. Miley's father, Billy Ray Cyrus, attended alongside his partner, Elizabeth Hurley, while reception photographs showed him dancing with his daughter.

Miley and Morando's wedding followed approximately five years together. The couple first met through a blind date, and their engagement became public in December 2025.

Miley and Tish Cyrus' Contrasting Bridal Styles

While both weddings featured intimate outdoor settings and white floral arrangements, the mother and daughter embraced distinctly different bridal styles.

For her 2023 ceremony, Tish wore a strapless white lace gown by Netta Benshabu, featuring an A-line skirt. She later changed into a silk reception dress by Grace Loves Lace.

Miley opted for a minimalist custom Saint Laurent silk wedding gown designed by Anthony Vaccarello, featuring long sleeves, a boat neckline and an open back.

She completed her bridal look with matching silk slingback pumps, Chopard diamond jewellery and a loosely styled blonde updo.

Morando also wore Saint Laurent, pairing his wedding attire with leather trainers instead of traditional formal shoes.

Meanwhile, Tish traded her romantic bridal lace for a black off-the-shoulder evening gown, coordinating with the predominantly black formal wear worn by guests.

Although Tish has not described her role as a deliberate recreation of the 2023 ceremony, the wedding photographs document a striking parallel between the two occasions.