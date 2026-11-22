Miley Cyrus, 33, married Liily drummer Maxx Morando, 28, in Palm Springs, California, on Saturday, 21 November 2026. The ceremony took place two days before her 34th birthday, bringing fresh attention to the musician she met five years earlier and their nearly six-year age difference.

The pair began dating after a blind date in 2021 and confirmed their engagement publicly in December 2025. Their wedding was held beside a swimming pool, with Flaming Lips frontman Wayne Coyne officiating, according to Vogue.

Cyrus wore a long-sleeved white silk gown with an open back and train. Morando chose a black suit, while photographs showed the couple exchanging vows beneath an arch decorated with white flowers.

How Miley Cyrus Met Maxx Morando and His Career With Liily

Morando, who grew up in Los Angeles, began playing drums in childhood. He met future Liily members through a School of Rock programme and later developed the band with friends he had known for years.

Liily released their debut album, TV or Not TV, in 2021 and a self-titled EP in 2024. In a July 2026 interview with Wonderland, Morando described recording with the group in an Airstream trailer converted into a studio.

His work reaches beyond Liily. Morando co-wrote and produced 'Handstand' and 'Violet Chemistry' on Cyrus' 2023 album Endless Summer Vacation. They also collaborated on her 2025 visual album Something Beautiful. Cyrus has credited him with inspiring her creative work.

Their introduction came through a connection with one of his bandmates. Recalling the arrangement in British Vogue in 2023, Cyrus said, 'Well, it was blind for me and not really for him.'

Morando supplied the other side of that story in Wonderland. The relationship took off, he said, and they 'just never stopped hanging out'. They appeared together publicly at Gucci's Love Parade fashion show in November 2021.

He acknowledged that public attention came with dating Cyrus, but said he enjoyed attending events to support her. The age difference has become a talking point, though Cyrus has treated it lightly. In a 2024 Harper's Bazaar interview, she contrasted Morando's laptop childhood with her own experience sharing a desktop computer with her siblings.

Miley Cyrus' Wedding Guests and the Proposal in Japan

Morando proposed in Kyoto during a 2025 holiday in Japan. He told Wonderland that he waited until the final day, leading Cyrus into a secluded hotel garden before kneeling while she filmed the surroundings.

Their wedding guests included Cyrus' mother, Tish Cyrus, and her husband, actor Dominic Purcell. Her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, attended with actress Elizabeth Hurley, while Cyrus' sister Noah was also present. Their attendance does not, by itself, establish any change in previously reported family tensions.

The couple had already shared a fitting musical moment. At the Hollywood Bowl on 16 October, Morando played drums while Cyrus performed 'Let's Get Married' from her 2026 album Bass Persuades. Coyne also appeared at the concert.

This is Cyrus' second marriage. She married Australian actor Liam Hemsworth in December 2018, and they separated in August 2019. Their divorce was approved in January 2020, with the documents specifying 22 February as the date they would legally become single.

In July, Morando told Wonderland that Liily had completed further recordings. He did not announce a release date.