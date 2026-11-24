From the moment Robert Downey Jr. said 'New mask, same task' at the 2024 San Diego Comic-Con, the spotlight has been cast on the Iron Man actor and his mysterious casting as Victor Von Doom. But, when the final Avengers: Doomsday trailer was released online on Monday, it was another Marvel character who delivered the standout moment.

In an earlier Doomsday teaser, James Marsden was shown wearing Cyclops' classic blue-and-yellow costume. Now, Marvel fans are celebrating the moment Marsden finally delivered Cyclops' rallying cry:

'To me, my X-Men!'

Right on cue, several beloved X-Men characters appeared, ready to aid Cyclops in the imminent battle against the Sentinels. Channing Tatum's Gambit, Alan Cumming's Nightcrawler, Rebecca Romijn's Mystique, and Kelsey Grammer's Beast all featured alongside members of the Fantastic Four and the Avengers.

It has been 14 years since Iron Man and Captain America's original band of six had their iconic tracking shot in the first Avengers film. In a matter of weeks, heroes from nearly two decades of Marvel films will come together to battle the enigmatic Doctor Doom.

The Emotional Crux of the Final Doomsday Trailer

Cyclops' iconic line was the showstopper of Monday's trailer, but there is little doubt that Downey's Victor Von Doom will be the centerpiece of the fifth Avengers installment.

In the same way that Josh Brolin's Thanos was fueled by a fanatical cause as the big bad of Marvel's Infinity Saga, Doctor Doom appears to have his own burning motive. In an Empire interview published on 12 November, Doomsday co-director Joe Russo described Doom as a father 'who's a victim of trauma' after losing his son.

That theme is reflected throughout the final trailer, which contains a generous chunk of scenes centered around another father-son relationship. The trailer opens with Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) confiding an internal struggle with Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell). 'How's he ever gonna know who we are unless we tell him?' Rogers asks.

The emotional throughline of Rogers' relationship with his son is reinforced by other shots showing MCU fathers. As in previous teasers, the latest trailer shows Thor (Chris Hemsworth) having a bedside moment with his adopted child Love, who is played by Hemsworth's real-life daughter India Rose. The trailer also contains a scene of Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) embracing his daughter Cassie (Kathryn Newton).

What Cyclops Could Be Fighting For

While none of the Avengers teasers has confirmed it, Cyclops himself could be driven by the loss or protection of a child as he battles Doom's Sentinel forces in Doomsday.

In the X-Men comics, Cyclops, whose real name is Scott Summers, fathers children across multiple realities. Perhaps the most popular of these is the time-traveling Nathan Summers, better known as Cable, the time-travelling mutant born to Scott and Madelyne Pryor, a clone of Jean Grey.

There is no iteration of Cable or Jean Grey confirmed for Doomsday, but given the glimpses of the film's emotional beats, it is possible that Cyclops could be fighting to save one of his children from the clutches of Doctor Doom. As powerful as the optic blast-wielding mutant is, he may still need the X-Men by his side when the battle begins.