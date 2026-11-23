Charlie Cox says he was told he was too old to audition for James Bond, despite being only a few years older than the actor chosen to play 007. The Daredevil star, 43, discussed the rejection during an interview with Virgin Radio UK on 23 November.

Cox said he had asked his agents about an audition but was told he was too old. Amazon MGM Studios announced Robert Pattinson as the next James Bond on 16 November. The 40-year-old actor will lead the franchise's 26th film, which has no announced title or release date.

'I asked to audition for that,' Cox said. 'Do you know what they told me? Too old. Rob's the same age as me! But he does look good for it, though, I've got to be fair. Next month I'm going to be 44. How is 44 too old?'

Pattinson was 40 when his casting was announced, while Cox was 43. The actors are about three years and five months apart. Cox is due to turn 44 on 15 December.

Cox did not say who delivered the feedback or whether it came directly from the Bond production team. He also made clear he had only asked to audition. Reports during the search suggested producers wanted an actor in his thirties, though the studio never confirmed an age limit.

Why Charlie Cox Thought He Was in the Running

Cox said he was surprised by Pattinson's appointment. He had expected the role to go to Jack Lowden or Callum Turner, both linked to the part in casting reports.

Cox also praised Pattinson. 'What an amazing career that guy has carved out,' he said, adding that he was pleased for him.

Amazon MGM announced that Denis Villeneuve would direct the untitled film from a screenplay by Steven Knight. Amy Pascal and David Heyman are producing, while Tanya Lapointe is executive producing.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos later discussed the selection process at Semafor's Silicon Valley & The World event on 17 November. He revealed that the search had been narrowed to five finalists, each of whom performed three scenes in screen tests involving costumes, sets and other actors.

Bezos said all five were impressive, but Pattinson stood out. He admitted the actor's fame was initially a concern, as the team had considered someone less well-known.

Charlie Cox And Robert Pattinson Go Back Years

Cox and Pattinson have known each other since their early careers. During a 2025 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Cox recalled a group of British actors who chased acting work together in Los Angeles.

The group included Pattinson, Andrew Garfield, Eddie Redmayne and Jamie Dornan. Cox said they often competed for the same roles and taped auditions for one another.

Cox has played Matt Murdock, the blind lawyer who becomes Daredevil, since the character's Netflix series, Daredevil, premiered in 2015. He later reprised the role in Marvel's Daredevil: Born Again on Disney+.

The series is set to conclude with its third and final season, scheduled to arrive in 2027. It gives Cox one last chapter as the hero, as Pattinson prepares for one of cinema's best-known roles.

For now, Cox's Bond story remains a missed opportunity rather than an audition that went wrong. His account raises questions about the age expectations surrounding 007, but the production has not publicly explained why he was considered too old.