The final trailer for Avengers: Doomsday has been released, reigniting excitement among Marvel fans globally. From the introduction and reintroduction of familiar characters to James Marsden's Cyclops delivering the line 'To me, my X-Men', Avengers: Doomsday once again demonstrates why fans adore the franchise.

Earlier today, Marvel Studios provided audiences with an enhanced look at one of its biggest projects to date, Avengers: Doomsday. The final trailer for the film has amassed over 21 million views on YouTube alone within its first seven hours of release. It provides viewers with a host of new snippets for fans to anticipate. Here's what we were able to learn from the trailer so far.

The Young Avengers Could Have a Bigger Role in Doomsday

The trailer reveals that Marvel is not concealing the fact that Steve Rogers, the former Captain America, has a son who is now in his mid-to-late teens. Coupling this with the appearance of Kate Bishop from the Hawkeye series, Cassie Lang, the daughter of Ant-Man, and Love, the child raised by Thor since Thor: Love and Thunder, it suggests that the successors of our beloved Avengers may take on larger roles in the film, potentially establishing the Young Avengers from the comics. Since Avengers: Doomsday will mark a new era of heroes, it would make sense to see these newer and much younger heroes rise after the events of the film.

Avengers, X-Men and Fantastic Four Face Potential Conflicts

It is widely known that the Avengers and the X-Men in Avengers: Doomsday will not initially be on good terms, especially during their first meeting, when they engage in combat against one another before eventually becoming allies. The conflicts do not end there, however, as a potential clash in morals between the Avengers and the Fantastic Four is hinted at when we see Steve Rogers retrieve Mjolnir from an already shattered observation glass wall, where Mr Fantastic was seemingly working on something. This implies that Mr Fantastic might be working on a potential solution contrary to Steve Rogers' beliefs, hinting at a potential conflict between the two teams or, at the very least, their leaders.

Thor's Yellow Lightning Hints at a Major Power Shift

We've previously seen Doctor Doom easily overpower Thor, showing that he can stop the Thunder God's wrath with just his fingers, which raises questions among fans about how the Avengers will overcome him. Aside from teamwork and strategy, the trailer shows a snippet of Thor in a forest, summoning yellow lightning, a departure from his usual blue lightning. This suggests that Thor may have acquired the Odin Force, the power his father wielded to rule over the Nine Realms.

However, these remain speculations from fans and eagle-eyed viewers scouring the trailer for details to understand the deeper layers of Avengers: Doomsday. The trailer offers viewers a glimpse into the epic journey the Avengers are about to embark on, as the film begins concluding the Multiverse Saga and bridging the gap to a new generation of Avengers.