A post-match celebration at the 2025 US Open took an unexpected turn when Polish businessman Piotr Szczerek, CEO of paving company Drogbruk, was filmed taking a signed cap meant for a young fan. The act sparked outrage online and has since prompted a public apology from the executive.

A Souvenir Gone Wrong

The incident occurred moments after Polish tennis star Kamil Majchrzak scored the biggest win of his career by defeating ninth seed Karen Khachanov in a gruelling five-set battle. Majchrzak attempted to share the moment by tossing his autographed cap to a young boy in the crowd.

However, before the child could claim it, Szczerek reached over and placed the cap into his wife's handbag. The boy, visibly upset, asked, 'What are you doing?' while Majchrzak, still celebrating on court, remained unaware.

Footage of the exchange spread rapidly across social media, with fans demanding to know the identity of the man behind the gesture.

A Public Apology

Faced with mounting criticism, Szczerek posted a statement on Facebook and Instagram admitting fault.

'I made a grave mistake,' he wrote, offering an apology to the boy, his family, tennis fans, and Majchrzak himself. He explained that in the chaos of the moment, he believed the cap was being handed to him for his sons, who had earlier asked for autographs.

'Today I know that I did something that looked like I deliberately took a souvenir from a child. It wasn't my intention, but that doesn't change the fact that I hurt the boy and disappointed the fans,' he said.

Majchrzak Steps In

To ease the disappointment, Majchrzak personally met with the young fan, identified as Brock. In a video posted to Instagram, the player shook hands with the boy and gave him extra merchandise, including another signed cap.

'Hello World, together with Brock we wish you a great day!' Majchrzak captioned the clip, which drew widespread praise for his gesture.

Reputation Under Fire

Despite Szczerek's apology, the backlash has affected both his personal image and his company's reputation.

Review sites such as GoWork and Trustpilot were flooded with one-star reviews condemning his actions.

Some admitted they had never used Drogbruk's services but felt compelled to register their disapproval.

Szczerek, who co-founded Drogbruk in 1999 with his wife Anna, has long been involved in Polish tennis as a sponsor and amateur player. He has previously supported local tournaments and athletes, including top player Urszula Radwańska.

A Lesson in Humility

In his apology, Szczerek described the experience as 'a painful but necessary lesson in humility.' He added, 'For years, my wife and I have been engaged in helping children and young athletes, but this situation has shown that one moment of disregard can ruin years of work and support.'

Wider Reflections

The episode underscores how quickly public actions can trigger global reactions in the digital age. Like past disputes over coveted memorabilia in other sports, the US Open hat-snatching incident highlights the emotional value fans place on souvenirs.

For many, the sympathy rests with the young boy whose special moment was interrupted. While Majchrzak's thoughtful response softened some of the criticism, Szczerek's reputation continues to face scrutiny.

As the furor fades, the story serves as a reminder that reputations — personal and professional — can hinge on a single moment of poor judgment.