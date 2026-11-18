President Donald Trump has faced fresh questions about his conduct after a video from his Philippines visit appeared to show him following President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. along a receiving line before shaking hands with members of his own Cabinet and White House staff. The footage, filmed in Manila on 18 November 2026, prompted accusations of another 'cognitive slip' from critics online, although it does not establish why Trump acted as he did.

The clip was shared by X account @CalltoActivism, which said Marcos was greeting officials who had accompanied Trump throughout the day. The X user questioned why the POTUS did the same when he was with that group of people earlier on before meeting Marcos.

Trump Handshake Video Fuels Online Speculation

The clip which circulated online shows Marcos and Trump greeting the latter's Cabinet and staff members. @CalltoActivism described the moment as Trump having 'another cognitive slip'.

'Trump followed him and started shaking hands with HIS OWN PEOPLE. They even started laughing,' the X user wrote. 'Does Trump even know what's happening anymore?'

Several users treated the exchange as evidence of a deeper problem. They speculated Trump reacted that way due to dementia.

'Dementia has taken a full toll on this guy', one commented. Another claimed, 'To be fair, with his dementia, he may think he's meeting them for the first time.'

Other comments described Trump as confused or suggested he no longer recognised people around him. Some made sweeping claims about his mental health and called for him to be removed from office.

Those assertions remain social-media speculation. The footage cannot diagnose dementia or establish that the president failed to recognise his colleagues.

There was pushback from some online users, too. One user argued that men in their community routinely shake hands whenever they meet, even when they know one another. Another suggested Trump knew the moment would look funny and was enjoying the reaction.

Trump's Philippines Visit Had Already Produced Viral Moments

The handshake clip was not the first moment from the trip to attract attention. On arriving in Manila on 17 November, Trump was handed small US and Philippine flags by a child and waved them before a woman reached out to take them. Video of the exchange prompted mockery, including comparisons to an odd performance. He then appeared to mistake the woman's attempt to retrieve the flags for a handshake.

Yet the online response has not been uniformly negative. On 16 November, Trump was asked whether he feared Iranian drones targeting him personally. He replied, 'I'm worried about you, because if they get me, you're gone too!' before telling the reporter to 'be careful'. The answer was praised by users who found the timing funny, including some who said they disliked him.

That exchange had a serious backdrop. On 15 November, Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said Trump and his family were Iran's 'target number one', adding that US officials received information about potential Iranian threats during daily presidential briefings. His remarks came amid reports of a possible Iranian drone plot, which he did not independently confirm. Warnings about potential threats are not proof that an attack was attempted or imminent.

The Philippines footage offers no reliable answer about Trump's health or state of mind. It does show how quickly an unscripted moment can become political ammunition, and how readily the internet supplies its own verdict.