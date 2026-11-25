A Minnesota mayor who retained his seat when his name was drawn from a bag has lost it after a single dot of ink turned a vote for him into a disputed overvote, and is now asking a judge to give it back.

Robert 'Bob' Nelson, the incumbent mayor of Spring Lake Park, a suburb north of Minneapolis, filed a two-page complaint in Anoka County District Court on Monday, 23 November, MPR News reported.

He is challenging a canvassing board decision that rejected a ballot counted for him during a recount. If the court orders the ballot counted for Nelson, the race would return to a tie, potentially reinstating him as the winner under the original drawing of lots.

A 1,401-Vote Deadlock Settled by Chance

Nelson and challenger Halyn Roth each received 1,401 votes on election night, 3 November. Minnesota law requires a tied municipal election to be settled by lot, and City Administrator Daniel Buchholtz drew the names from a bag on 9 November. Nelson's name was drawn, and he was declared the winner.

Roth then requested a hand recount, which took place on 17 November. The city later shared a copy of the disputed ballot with MPR News.

One Ballot, Two Marks

During the recount, Roth challenged a ballot originally counted for Nelson. It carried a clear pen mark in Nelson's oval and a small dot in Roth's. Council member Ken Wendling, who voted to sustain the challenge, said the mark beside the mayor's name was less distinct than marks elsewhere on the ballot.

The city council, sitting as the canvassing board, voted 3-1 to sustain the challenge, finding that the ballot 'constituted an overvote rather than a vote for Nelson'. Nelson abstained, while council member Barbara Goodboe-Bisschoff voted against. Buchholtz had recommended overruling the challenge, saying: 'I believed you could determine voter intent.'

The board then certified the recount in a separate vote, giving Roth 1,403 votes to Nelson's 1,402, according to Fox 9. 'This was a contentious evening, and emotions on both sides were high,' Roth said that night. The city said it would meet its obligations under Minnesota election law, 'including any obligations arising from any subsequent election contest'.

A District Judge Must Now Weigh Voter Intent

Nelson's complaint names the city and Roth as defendants. It contests the board's decision 'to throw out a valid completed ballot' and asks the court to return it to the count. Minnesota law bars rejecting a ballot over a technical error when the voter's intent can be determined, but counts no vote for an office where a voter marks too many candidates.

Under state law, Nelson had seven days after the canvass to contest the result. Wendling said the mayor left the council chamber saying: 'See you in court.' Roth has said he will not be 'making any further statements on this matter at this time'. Nelson and the city did not respond to MPR's requests for comment.

A race already decided once by a random drawing now rests on whether a judge believes one disputed ballot should count.