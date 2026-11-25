Donald Trump has thrown his support behind efforts to curb paid pardon lobbying, describing how well-connected intermediaries can collect millions for helping people seek presidential clemency.

The president made the remarks in an Oval Office interview with the New York Post on Tuesday, 24 November. His comments follow weeks of scrutiny over a contract worth more than £38 million that his former lawyer Alina Habba signed with a company linked to the daughter of a banker he later pardoned.

Trump did not name a specific bill, but he endorsed the principle behind legislation already circulating in Congress.

An Oval Office Admission About Paid Favours

Trump described pardon lobbying as 'a business that's terrible, where people get paid money then you don't even know about it.' He said people had collected '$5 million, $2 million, $1 million' for seeking clemency, adding: 'they may be friends of yours, that's the worst.' He said he now questions associates directly, telling the Post: 'I say, "Are you getting money?"'

'There is some kind of legislation out there having to do with that, and I sort of love that idea,' he said. Trump added that decisions would be made 'case by case' and that 'people shouldn't be allowed to benefit because they made a phone call.' He also praised his pardon adviser, saying: 'Alice Johnson has been great.'

The Habba Contract Behind the Scrutiny

Habba, Trump's former personal lawyer and a former acting US attorney for New Jersey, signed a four-year agreement with Concord Partners in October 2025, reportedly guaranteeing her more than £38 million. The company was set up by Isabela Herrera, daughter of Venezuelan banker Julio Herrera Velutini, who faced federal charges over an alleged scheme to bribe former Puerto Rico governor Wanda Vázquez Garced. He reached a plea deal in August 2025, and Trump pardoned him on 15 January 2026, according to Al Jazeera.

Habba began working for Concord on 1 January 2026. Speaking at Mar-a-Lago on 31 October, Trump called the arrangement 'totally obnoxious and outrageous, and it's not acceptable.'

Concord terminated the agreement in a letter dated 4 November, though Habba reportedly retained £11 million already paid, including an £6.1 million signing bonus. She has denied any involvement in securing the pardon, saying she never discussed clemency with the White House or the Justice Department.

Democratic Bills Await a New Congress

Two Democratic proposals already target the practice. Senator Cory Booker's Presidential Pardon Integrity Act would require pardon brokers to register and disclose information about their clients, financial arrangements and contacts with government officials. Senator Chuck Schumer's No Payoffs for Pardons Act would require clemency recipients to disclose certain financial benefits provided to Trump, his immediate family and affiliated entities.

Democrats will take control of both chambers of Congress in January, giving them the power to advance both measures if they choose. Neither proposal bans paid pardon lobbying outright, and Trump did not say which, if either, he would support.

The issue is not new for Trump's circle. During his first term, conservative activist Matt Schlapp was reportedly paid about £570,000 to lobby for a pardon for Parker 'Pete' Petit, a former Georgia biopharmaceutical executive convicted of securities fraud. The pardon was never granted.

The test of Trump's support will come if a Democratic Congress sends one of those bills to his desk.