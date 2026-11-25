A 74-year-old man with Alzheimer's disease has been found alive in the Amazon rainforest after spending 11 days alone in the forest. His rescue came two days before his granddaughter said the search was due to be suspended.

Park ranger Aniel Cardoso and a group of volunteers found Janarino Ferreira dos Santos on Friday, 20 November. He was in dense forest about 10km (6 miles) from Macapá, the capital of Amapá state in northern Brazil.

He is recovering in hospital in Macapá. Rescuers said he survived by eating berries, drinking water from natural sources and making bed-like shelters from açaí palm leaves.

Dos Santos walked out of his home on the edge of the rainforest while relatives were visiting a neighbour, Cardoso told The Associated Press. The search began the next day and involved relatives, volunteers, park rangers and public safety teams.

Firefighters and specialist units searched on foot and used helicopters, drones and thermal cameras. Dense vegetation and difficult terrain made parts of the forest hard to reach.

'When he was younger he had worked in the rainforest, so he knew how to get around,' Cardoso said.

How He Survived 11 Days in the Amazon

The breakthrough came from the ground, not the air. Cardoso said he and the volunteers spotted dos Santos's footprints and realised he appeared to have been walking in circles. Why he could not find his way home is not known. Rescuers have not said for how long he had been doing so.

They followed the tracks to a bed made from açaí leaves that looked at least four days old. Then they found a second shelter, with leaves that seemed to have been taken from a palm tree that same morning.

'That's when we realized he could be alive, and that he could be close,' Cardoso said.

They found him sitting in thick vegetation, barefoot and wearing only his underwear. 'He wasn't able to talk, he was no longer walking and he was very thirsty,' Cardoso said.

Amazon Search Was Days From Ending

After nine days with no news, his granddaughter, Sara Montes, posted a video on Instagram asking firefighters to keep looking. She said the search was due to be suspended on Sunday, 22 November.

'Don't forget about us. Don't forget about Grandpa,' she pleaded.

Dos Santos was found two days before that date. It is not clear whether any official had publicly confirmed the planned suspension.

Finding him was only half the job. Dense vegetation, flooded areas and swampy ground meant he could not walk out unaided, so rescuers made a stretcher from ropes and carried him through the forest. A video published by Brazilian news site G1 showed several men carrying him out.

Cardoso described finding him as 'very gratifying'. The relief is easy to understand. About two months earlier, another man had gone missing in the rainforest near Macapá and was already dead when rescuers reached him.

The case also came just over a week after a 17-year-old boy with autism was found alive after six days lost in woodland in eastern Australia. The two incidents are not connected, but both show how a long search can still end well.

For the team in Macapá, this one did. Cardoso put it simply.

'This time, thank God, we were able to deliver this citizen alive.'