Chuck Hubbard has won North Carolina's 5th Congressional District by just 330 votes, ending Virginia Foxx's two-decade hold on the seat after a recount confirmed the result on Sunday, 22 November. The Democrat said voters were 'sick of what's going on' and pledged to help hold President Donald Trump accountable.

Hubbard's victory will help Democrats secure at least 258 seats in the next House of Representatives, their highest total since 1992. Foxx, a Republican, has represented the district since January 2005.

Republicans had won at least 173 seats, while four races remained unresolved. The November midterms also gave Democrats control of the Senate, setting up divided government when the new Congress convenes in January.

Recount Ends Foxx's Long Hold on North Carolina Seat

The result followed weeks of counting after the 3 November election. Foxx requested a recount when Hubbard's lead stood at 331 votes, a margin that qualified under North Carolina election rules.

The recount changed the gap by one vote, leaving the original outcome intact. Hubbard finished 330 votes ahead out of approximately 287,000 cast, and Foxx conceded on Sunday.

Foxx currently chairs the House Rules Committee. Before entering Congress, she served in the North Carolina Senate from 1994 to 2004. Her defeat will end her congressional tenure when the next term begins.

Hubbard, a former journalist, lost to Foxx by nearly 19 percentage points in 2024. The comparison has a qualification: the district's boundaries were changed before the 2026 election.

'I think the American people are just sick of what's going on and they wanted a change. They voted for change,' Hubbard told the BBC News Channel.

He said he would work with fellow lawmakers to hold Trump accountable, but did not outline specific investigations in the remarks reported by the BBC.

Hubbard later said Foxx had graciously conceded after the recount and thanked her for supporting the transition, including the handling of constituent cases. Foxx said she remained grateful to voters who backed her campaign.

Democrats Prepare for Congressional Showdown With Trump

Hubbard's campaign focused on economic pressures facing working families, including the cost of health care, housing and groceries. His website also lists small businesses, public education and affordable health care as priorities.

The election took place amid rising prices and public opposition to the US war with Iran. Vice President JD Vance blamed the conflict for Republicans' losses, while Trump acknowledged that it had contributed to the result.

Democrats will control the Senate and hold at least 258 House seats when the 120th Congress begins on 3 January 2027. Until then, Republicans retain control of both chambers.

House Democrats have signalled plans to use their oversight powers to investigate the administration. The Senate will also have authority over presidential nominations.

The president can veto legislation approved by Congress, and Democrats would need sufficient votes to override a veto.

The final House tally remained unsettled. Close contests in Tennessee's 4th District and Minnesota's 1st District had not been called, while Louisiana's 5th and 6th districts faced run-offs on 12 December. Democrats Victoria Broderick and Jake Johnson held narrow leads in Tennessee and Minnesota, respectively.