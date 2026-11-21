A Wisconsin judge dismissed the Elon Musk election bribery lawsuit over payments linked to the state's 2025 Supreme Court election. The ruling, signed on Wednesday, 18 November 2026, and filed on Thursday, 19 November, found that the plaintiffs lacked standing. It did not decide whether the payments violated state law.

Brown County Circuit Judge Marc Hammer rejected claims brought by the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign and voters Paul Gagliardi and Deborah Patel. Their June 2025 lawsuit accused Musk, America PAC and United States of America Inc. of using cash incentives to influence voting. It also alleged an unlawful lottery and sought to prevent similar offers.

The decision turned on whether the plaintiffs had suffered an injury sufficient to sue, not whether Musk's conduct was lawful.

Why the Elon Musk Election Bribery Lawsuit Failed

The dispute arose during Wisconsin's 1 April 2025 Supreme Court contest between then-circuit judges Susan Crawford and Brad Schimel. Crawford defeated Schimel, whom Musk supported. Musk and affiliated political groups spent more than $20 million (€18.2 million and £15.3 million) backing Schimel.

On 20 March, America PAC offered registered voters $100 to sign a petition opposing 'activist judges'. It promised another $100 for each successful referral. The offer was scheduled to run through election day.

Musk subsequently announced a 30 March rally in Green Bay. His original X post promised two $1 million cheques 'in appreciation for you taking the time to vote'. He deleted that announcement and clarified that entry required signing the petition.

The million-dollar awards were then described as payments to petition spokespeople. At the rally, Musk handed two attendees oversized cheques. The clarification became important to the separate criminal investigation into his original announcement.

The plaintiffs alleged the incentives breached Wisconsin Statute 12.11, which prohibits offering money or qualifying benefits to induce voting. Its definition covers any amount of money. The law's $1 threshold applies to certain objects, not cash.

Hammer found that the two voters had not alleged the incentives interfered with their ability to cast ballots. Their claim that Musk had 'undermined Wisconsin's democracy' was 'not a concrete enough injury to give rise to standing', he wrote.

The advocacy group said responding to the payments had consumed time and resources. Hammer found it had not shown that Musk's actions prevented it from carrying out its election advocacy work. The dismissal therefore left the underlying bribery allegations undecided.

Why Prosecutors Declined Charges Against Elon Musk

A separate criminal referral had already ended without charges. In July 2026, the Wisconsin Elections Commission voted 5-1 to refer two complaints after finding probable cause to suspect election bribery.

La Crosse County District Attorney Tim Gruenke, appointed special prosecutor, declined to prosecute in August. He said Musk's initial X statement was poorly worded and subsequently corrected. Gruenke concluded he was unlikely to secure a conviction because nobody had been paid for voting or promising to vote.

Musk's lawyers had argued that the giveaways constituted political speech protected by state and federal constitutions. The prosecutor's decision and Hammer's ruling addressed different legal questions, and neither amounted to a trial verdict on the civil allegations.

Law Forward staff counsel Scott Thompson criticised the dismissal, saying that paying people to vote was wrong. He called it 'a setback, but by no means the end of the road' and said the legal team would continue its efforts. He did not specify whether the plaintiffs would appeal.