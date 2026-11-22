Republican Senator Mitch McConnell's June medical emergency in Washington faces renewed scrutiny after a biography placed him at a restaurant closed since 2019. The disputed detail surfaced on Thursday, 19 November, when excerpts from journalist Michael Tackett's updated biography circulated online.

The news came after McConnell spent weeks in hospital and rehabilitation following a fall at his Washington home on 14 June. The Kentucky senator returned to the Senate on 14 September, ending a three-month absence from public view.

The new account describes how his chief of staff discovered him unconscious. Yet a reference to dinner two days earlier has prompted doubts about one part of the narrative, not proof that the medical emergency was misrepresented.

Mitch McConnell Biography Recounts His June Medical Emergency

In an afterword to The Price of Power, Tackett writes that longtime chief of staff Terry Carmack visited McConnell's townhouse on Sunday, 14 June. Carmack had his own key and searched the property after failing to find the senator downstairs.

He eventually found McConnell in a third-floor bedroom, apparently unconscious after a fall, according to the account. Carmack called 911. McConnell later recognised his aides and addressed Carmack by name, Tackett writes.

After emergency responders arrived, Carmack contacted another longtime aide, Stefanie Muchow, and asked her to come to the hospital. The account offers fresh detail about who found McConnell and how help was summoned.

McConnell initially remained out of public view while recovering. In July, he disclosed that he had fallen, briefly lost consciousness and subsequently received treatment for mild pneumonia.

Rumours about his condition circulated during his absence, including false suggestions that he had died. His office released photographs featuring McConnell and his wife, Elaine Chao.

When he returned to the Senate in September, McConnell used a wheelchair. He described his recovery as 'long and often frustrating' and said the lingering effects of childhood polio had made it more difficult.

The 84-year-old Kentucky Republican plans to retire in January 2027, ending more than four decades in the Senate.

La Loma Dinner Claim in Mitch McConnell Account Draws Questions

The disputed passage concerns a meal Tackett says McConnell shared with Carmack on 12 June, two days before the fall. The biography identifies their destination as La Loma, a Mexican restaurant near the Capitol.

There is a problem with that location. La Loma, formerly at 316 Massachusetts Avenue NE, closed in May 2019, according to reporting published at the time. That was approximately seven years before the dinner described in the updated biography.

Kentucky Republican consultant Dan Bayens posted excerpts from the afterword on X. Doug Stafford, a strategist for fellow Kentucky Republican Senator Rand Paul, responded, 'Now I question the entire story again.'

The paperback edition of @tackettdc's "The Price of Power" has a new afterword that contains this account of Mitch McConnell's fall this summer pic.twitter.com/AYPyzNnan5 — Dan Bayens (@danbayens) November 19, 2026

The contradiction raises a specific question about the accuracy of the restaurant reference. It does not establish that McConnell and Carmack never ate together, or undermine the independently documented fact of McConnell's hospitalisation.

Nor does the available account explain whether the restaurant was misidentified or the date was recalled incorrectly. Neither explanation has been independently established.

The Daily Beast, which reported on the disputed detail, said it contacted McConnell's office for comment. Its published account did not include a response explaining the restaurant reference.