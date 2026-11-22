A US Jewish legal association has called for a Calvin Robinson visa review after the British preacher advocated expelling Jews from America. Rev Calvin Robinson made the remarks on a podcast published on 13 November 2026. He lost his Anglican Catholic Church ministerial licence in January 2025.

Robinson, 41, is rector of St Paul's Church in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he began serving in 2024. There is no confirmation that US authorities have revoked his visa or opened proceedings against him.

On Friday, 20 November, Robert Garson, president of the American Association of Jewish Lawyers and Jurists, asked federal officials to examine the legal grounds for action. Jewish News Syndicate reported the request after examining his letter.

Calvin Robinson Visa Review Requested After Podcast Remarks

Robinson appeared alongside Joe Enders and other participants on the 13 November episode of The Command Show, titled On Zionism. Enders described America as a 'Jewish oligarchy'.

Robinson contrasted proposals to deport Muslims with the prospect of expelling Jewish people. 'I think driving out the Jews is the answer,' he said.

He alleged that Jews were disproportionately represented in Hollywood and music, industries he accused of undermining American culture. He provided no evidence for the allegations.

Robinson subsequently argued on X that Jews had become a 'protected class'. He added, 'We do not need to burn them. We can just deport them.'

Garson addressed his letter to Rabbi Yehuda Kaploun, the US special envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism. He urged the State Department and Department of Homeland Security to 'determine whether grounds exist' to revoke Robinson's visa.

Garson described the comments as revealing 'a disturbing hostility toward Jews'. He also disputed the idea that a British cleric could question American Jews' belonging in a country with centuries of Jewish history.

Campaign Against Antisemitism separately urged the Trump administration to review Robinson's immigration status, according to comments given to The Telegraph. Such a request does not itself establish a breach of immigration law.

Calvin Robinson's Church Licence Was Withdrawn in 2025

The Anglican Catholic Church revoked Robinson's licence to minister within its denomination on 30 January 2025. The action followed a straight-arm gesture at an anti-abortion summit in Washington that many interpreted as resembling a Nazi salute.

Robinson denied being a Nazi and said the gesture was a joke imitating Elon Musk. The church said he had previously been warned about provocative online conduct and criticised gestures trivialising the Holocaust.

Archbishop Mark Haverland told The Telegraph that Robinson had ignored instructions to avoid partisan political activity. He said concerns about antisemitic views had also contributed to the denomination's decision.

The withdrawal did not prohibit Robinson from ministering in every denomination. St Paul's voted to leave the Anglican Catholic Church on 4 May 2025, and Robinson received temporary permission from a Reformed Episcopal Church bishop. That permission was subsequently withdrawn.

St Paul's now identifies as part of the Christian Episcopal Church. Its website confirms the congregation's departure from the Anglican Catholic Church, while Robinson is described as rector.

Robinson's precise US visa classification remains unverified. No decision on Garson's request has been publicly confirmed.

After criticism of his podcast remarks, Robinson posted a defiant response on X on 20 November. 'I would like to take this opportunity to apologise... to absolutely nobody. Christ is King!' he wrote.